Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Kansas City's triangular-shaped Columbia Building was constructed in 1920CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Decision by Independence School District to shift to 4-day week met with mixed-reaction
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Childcare concerns are on the minds of many in the Independence School District just one day after a big school board vote to shift to a four-day week. Many residents we spoke to Wednesday feel like the move might be good for teachers and the school district but question parents, and the potential for some students to be left home alone.
KMBC.com
Independence School District gives the thumbs-up to switching to a 4-day week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officials with the Independence School District have approved a huge change that will begin as early as next fall. The school board voted Tuesday night to approve moving to a four-day school week. With this change, students and some staff will have Mondays off. School days...
Olathe Public Schools to implement rolling transportation blackouts
Beginning next semester, families in the Olathe Public Schools district who ride the bus to school will need to find a different mode of transportation on certain days.
KCTV 5
Independence school board votes on 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Could the Independence School District be moving to a four-day school week? We will know soon, as the school board is set to vote on it Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said the driving force is to retain and attract staff, especially given recent teacher...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners names new KCPD Chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has selected the next Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief. A familiar face will be filling the role. The board announced Thursday morning that acting KCPD Deputy Chief Stacey Graves will become the next chief of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Community leader Alvin Brooks advises not to select KCMO police chief on Tuesday
Kansas City community leader Alvin Brooks released a letter urging the Board of Police Commissioners not to select a new chief on Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named
The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
RideKC expands bus service for riders on Troost route
Kansas City public transportation will expand the Troost MAX bus service beginning January 3, offering service every 20 minutes.
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
lawrencekstimes.com
City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 15 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
KMBC.com
Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police board punts chief decision to later this week, opens whistle blower complaint investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's police board on Tuesday announced it needed more time to name the city’s 47th police chief. The decision to delay any announcement about a chief until Thursday at the earliest comes after community concerns about the process. The board is considering three...
bluevalleypost.com
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes
Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
KMBC.com
Kansas City lawmaker files bills targeting gun violence on anniversary of Sandy Hook tragedy
A Missouri state lawmaker from Kansas City is using the anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy to take action against gun violence. KMBC 9 took a closer look at the legislation she filed on Wednesday and found out why for her, the issue is personal. Ten years after the mass...
Excelsior Springs student injured in hit-and-run after getting off school bus
This is the second time in just two days that a child was struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City area after getting off a school bus and the driver of that vehicle left the scene.
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
