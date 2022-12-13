ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Independence school board votes on 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Could the Independence School District be moving to a four-day school week? We will know soon, as the school board is set to vote on it Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said the driving force is to retain and attract staff, especially given recent teacher...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners names new KCPD Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has selected the next Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief. A familiar face will be filling the role. The board announced Thursday morning that acting KCPD Deputy Chief Stacey Graves will become the next chief of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named

The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 15 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Overland Park neighborhood raising funds for Salvation Army

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Salvation Army is concerned with a big drop in donations this year. Officials sayred kettle donations are down 30 percent. But one Overland Park, Kansas, neighborhood is hoping its annual tradition can make a big difference. For the past several years, as Christmas approaches,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes

Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

