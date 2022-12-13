Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
WANTED: Package Poacher Taking Parcels Off Merrimac Residents' Porches
Hold on to those presents! A thief is pilfering packages from front porches at arguably the worst time of year for a delivery to go awry, authorities said. Homes in the Bartlet, School and Mill Street area fell victim to an unknown thief who stole packages from front porches around 2:30 p.m. o…
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
Knife-wielding suspect crawls into Frito Lay truck, stabs driver at Mass and Cass
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who attacked a Frito Lay delivery driver in the city’s troubled Mass and Cass area. It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. A police report said the Frito Lay driver had just finished his last drop-off of the...
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Mass.
Officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Melrose, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Heating System Issue Sends at Least 11 to Hospital
A heating system at a building in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sent a number of people to the hospital Thursday, officials said. The Lawrence Fire Department initially called the problem a gas leak at the building on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital. A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.
FOUND: Wakefield Woman Gone From Group Home, Police Request Help
UPDATE: Wakefield Police report that Enrique Tasha Jean was found on Wednesday, Dec. 14.A woman who lives at a Wakefield group home has been reported missing, authorities said. Enrique Tasha Jean was last seen Saturday Dec. 10, Wakefield Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. …
Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
Pedestrian, 58, Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury Dies: DA's Office
Authorities have confirmed that a pedestrian who sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Tewksbury last week has died.William Snelbaker, age 58, of Boston, was airlifted to a Boston-area trauma center after he was hit by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury on Friday, Dec. 9, as previou…
Methuen Man Who Robbed Tewksbury Bank, Escaped After High-Speed Chase Gets 7 Years: Feds
A 26-year-old Methuen man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint before leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, authorities said. Caio Costa approached a teller at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. wearing a m…
nbcboston.com
Man Who Jumped From 12th-Floor Window Amid Roxbury Death Investigation Appears in Court
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story window in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood to evade police amid a death investigation appeared in court Wednesday. Officers found the man, along with a dead body, in a high-rise apartment building on Northampton Street Sunday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Family, Friends Shocked After Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Stoughton
A search remained underway Wednesday morning for the person responsible for an apparent homicide in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Law enforcement on Tuesday said they found a 40-year-old dead inside a shed on Park Street, and investigators were still working to answer the questions surrounding this case. Authorities have secured a search...
Massachusetts Truck Driver Involved In Fatal New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A Massachusetts tractor trailer driver drove across a guardrail and into oncoming traffic, causing one death, authorities said. The tractor trailer was heading southbound on Route 16 when it went off the road and into the northbound lane on Monday Dec. 12 around 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire s…
Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
whdh.com
Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
