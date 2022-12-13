Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
India, Pakistan envoys trade heated accusations of terrorism
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement warning of increasing dangers of terrorism, and then envoys from India and Pakistan heatedly traded accusations blaming each other for terror attacks. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters Thursday that the world sees Pakistan “as the epicenter of terrorism.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded later saying that he and his country are both victims of terrorism — his mother, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 2007. He also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the butcher of Gujarat,” a reference to the killing of nearly 1,000 Muslims during riots in 2002 in Gujarat where Modi was the top elected official.
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers
Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones target Russian bases
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Russia's 'Second World War' Military Tactics Leaving Troops Vulnerable—U.K.
Russian troops have been digging elaborate trench systems throughout Ukraine, as well as in Belgorod, near Russia's border with Ukraine.
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine, causing power outages
Aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Russia threatens ‘consequences’ if Ukraine receives US Patriot missile system
Russia has warned of “consequences” if the US decides to deliver a sophisticated air defence system to Ukraine, a threat that has been rejected by Washington as “ironic”.The statement came from Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday amid speculation that the US could provide its Patriot missiles to Ukraine as the invasion of the country by Russia enters its 10th month. The statement warned that the systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the US had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing...
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson says Russian forces have launched more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in their latest strikes on the country
Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say one person was killed and at least 20 were wounded when Afghan Taliban fighters fired mortars toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing between the two countries. Thursday’s violence follows a series of deadly incidents that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. Officials said Pakistani forces were firing back. There was no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban, who seized the country’s capital of Kabul and the rest of the country in a sweep in August 2021. Since then, the two neighbors have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about the Pakistani construction of a fence along the border.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
PM Modi's party set for record win in India's Gujarat state election
AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.
16 dead, 17 missing after landslide at a campground in Malaysia
Those killed by the sudden landslide include a 5-year-old boy, authorities said, as search-and-rescue workers continue to look for the missing.
