QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say one person was killed and at least 20 were wounded when Afghan Taliban fighters fired mortars toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing between the two countries. Thursday’s violence follows a series of deadly incidents that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. Officials said Pakistani forces were firing back. There was no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban, who seized the country’s capital of Kabul and the rest of the country in a sweep in August 2021. Since then, the two neighbors have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about the Pakistani construction of a fence along the border.

22 HOURS AGO