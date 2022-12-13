ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYT

India, Pakistan envoys trade heated accusations of terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement warning of increasing dangers of terrorism, and then envoys from India and Pakistan heatedly traded accusations blaming each other for terror attacks. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters Thursday that the world sees Pakistan “as the epicenter of terrorism.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded later saying that he and his country are both victims of terrorism — his mother, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 2007. He also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the butcher of Gujarat,” a reference to the killing of nearly 1,000 Muslims during riots in 2002 in Gujarat where Modi was the top elected official.
KEYT

Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles

NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
The Independent

Russia threatens ‘consequences’ if Ukraine receives US Patriot missile system

Russia has warned of “consequences” if the US decides to deliver a sophisticated air defence system to Ukraine, a threat that has been rejected by Washington as “ironic”.The statement came from Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday amid speculation that the US could provide its Patriot missiles to Ukraine as the invasion of the country by Russia enters its 10th month. The statement warned that the systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the US had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing...
KEYT

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say one person was killed and at least 20 were wounded when Afghan Taliban fighters fired mortars toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing between the two countries. Thursday’s violence follows a series of deadly incidents that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. Officials said Pakistani forces were firing back. There was no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban, who seized the country’s capital of Kabul and the rest of the country in a sweep in August 2021. Since then, the two neighbors have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about the Pakistani construction of a fence along the border.
The Associated Press

US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Reuters

PM Modi's party set for record win in India's Gujarat state election

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.

