Read full article on original website
Related
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security
Comments / 0