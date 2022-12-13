ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

vvng.com

3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

Woman allegedly slashed boyfriend, abandoned baby during argument in San Bernardino County

A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The woman abandoned her infant daughter, leaving her completely alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
HESPERIA, CA
4newsplus.com

Deputies Find Burglars By Tracking Shoe Prints to Burglar’s Residence

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 12:04pm on Monday, December 12th in the 3200 block of Acacia Road in Phelan. When the deputies arrived at the home they observed two adult males walking a dog near the residence. The homeowner was contacted and informed the authorities that his garage was broken into and several items had been stolen.
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint

The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia

A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

