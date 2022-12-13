Read full article on original website
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Adelanto continues discussion on regulating food truck vendingThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortageThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
KTLA.com
Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI after posting bail for DUI
A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33,...
vvng.com
3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
vvng.com
Vehicle shot with a pellet gun after attempted carjacking in Vons shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle was shot multiple times with a pellet gun after an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Vons shopping center, officials said. It happened on December 13, 2022, at about 2:50 pm, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly broke into home and threatened woman
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:03 a.m., Deputy Alvarez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding...
Woman allegedly slashed boyfriend, abandoned baby during argument in San Bernardino County
A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The woman abandoned her infant daughter, leaving her completely alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault […]
vvng.com
25-year-old attempted to carjack two people near the Del Taco in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Victorville man out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) is back in jail after he attempted to carjack two people. It happened on December 12, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Seventh Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man Due in Court
A felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man is slated to be arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore, was arrested last month following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
4newsplus.com
Deputies Find Burglars By Tracking Shoe Prints to Burglar’s Residence
Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 12:04pm on Monday, December 12th in the 3200 block of Acacia Road in Phelan. When the deputies arrived at the home they observed two adult males walking a dog near the residence. The homeowner was contacted and informed the authorities that his garage was broken into and several items had been stolen.
vvng.com
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint
The Fontana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police said.
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
KTLA.com
French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia
A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
vvng.com
VIDEO: Man flees Victorville Costco with cart of vacuum cleaners after pulling gun on employee
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was captured on cellphone footage fleeing through a fire exit with vacuum cleaners that he robbed at gunpoint from a Victorville Costco. It happened at 1:04 p.m. on December 13, 2022, at the Costco Wholesale located at 14555 Valley Center Drive in the...
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
