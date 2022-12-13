Read full article on original website
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fourth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs will feature finals of the mixed 4×50 free relay, 200 breaststrokes, 50 backstrokes, 100 IMs, and the men’s 4×200 free relay. There will also be timed finals of the women’s 1500 free, as well as semifinals of the 50 freestyles.
Aussie Crowd Draws Rave Reviews On Day 1 of SC World Championships (Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) The Australian crowd was received with critical acclaim on the opening day of the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, which are being held outdoors at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre. It is the first time a World Championship event has taken place on Australian soil since...
Jordan Crooks Jumps From No. 114 to No. 5 All-Time with 20.36 50 Free at SC Worlds
SCM (25m) Jordan Crooks lowered his hours-old Cayman Islands record in the 50 freestyle by nearly a second on the fourth day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, clocking a 20.36 to lead all qualifiers in prelims. Crooks’ new lifetime best catapults him into the top-five performers of all...
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 2 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update
SCM (25m) This post contains the results from day two of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the event winners from day 2:. Mixed 4×50 medley relay: United States – 1:35.15. Women’s 800 free: Lani Pallister – 8:04.07. Women’s 100 back:...
Watch: Bert le Clos Erupts as ‘Chad 2.0’ Surges to 200 Fly Win at Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Bert le Clos first stole the show during a post-race interview at the London 2012 Olympics after his son, Chad, stunned Michael Phelps to win gold in the 200 butterfly. A decade later, Bert is still Chad’s No. 1 supporter as he cheered him on to 200 fly victory at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
The King Is Back: Chad Le Clos On World Record Watch In 100 Fly
SCM (25m) Surprise surprise, the king is back. At the age of 30, after more than a decade of success at the highest level of the sport, Chad Le Clos swam the fastest 200 fly of his career on Thursday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, reclaiming gold in the event for the first time since 2016.
18-Year-Old Pan Zhanle Crushes Asian Record With 45.77 Swim In 100 Free Final
SCM (25m) Chinese sprinter Pan Zhanle obliterated the Asian Record in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Thursday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, tying for sixth place in a time of 45.77. Pan’s time makes him the first Asian swimmer to dip under...
Chahat Arora Ne World Championships Me Set Kiya Best Indian Performance
SCM (25 meters) Indian swimmer Chahat Arora ne 16th FINA World Swimming Championship ke women’s 100m breaststroke event (25m) mein ‘Best Indian Performance’ set kiya. Unhone ye record 1:13.13s ki timing ke sath create kiya. Jo ki ab tak ke best Indian timing se bhi 37 seconds better hai.
Australian Teams Smash Commonwealth, Oceanian Records In 200 Free Relay
SCM (25m) The third night of finals from Melbourne was capped off with a pair of tantalizing battles in the 200 freestyle relay, and both Australian teams delivered. Although the women’s team fell shy of victory, the quartet of Meg Harris (23.98), Madi Wilson (23.51), Mollie O’Callaghan (24.01) and Emma McKeon (22.73) combined to win the silver medal and crack the Commonwealth Record in a time of 1:34.23, also lowering the Oceanian and Australian Records in the process.
US Women Break American and Championship Record In 4×50 Freestyle Relay – 1:33.89
SCM (25m) The American team of Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown, and Kate Douglass took home gold in the 4×50 freestyle relay in record breaking they fashion. They combined for a final time of 1:33.89, dipping below both the American record and Championship record time of 1:34.03. Huske...
Rebecca Meder’s African Record Leads a Slew of 100 IM National Records During Prelims
SCM (25m) Several nations saw their 100 IM records fall during the day 3 prelims session at the 2022 SC World Championships, including South Africa, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Aruba. On the women’s side, the record haul was led by South African Rebecca Meder, who swam to a time of...
Reigning World Champion Li Bingjie Scratches Women’s 800 Free At Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) After sitting out of the women’s 400 free on the opening day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, China’s Li Bingjie has scratched the timed final of the 800 free on Day 2. Li, who was coming into the meet as the defending...
Matt Sates Hits #3 Short Course 200 IM In History, New African Record – 1:50.15
SCM (25m) On the first night of racing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Matt Sates won gold in the 200 IM with a 1:50.15 to reset the African record and become the #2 performer in history. He lowered his own continental and national records in the event, which he held at a 1:51.45 from his swim at the Berlin World Cup back in 2021.
David Popovici Still Hates Short Course Despite WJR In 100 Free (Day 2 Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) David Popovici found some success in the semi-finals of the men’s 100 freestyle on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships, but he still hasn’t warmed up to the format. The 18-year-old Romanian set a new World Junior Record in a time of 45.91, qualifying him...
Ruta Meilutyte DQ’ed For Dolphin Kicks After Finishing 2nd in 100 Breaststroke
SCM (25m) Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte, the favorite to win the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the Short Course World Championships, was disqualified in Thursday evening’s final after finishing in 2nd place behind American Lilly King. Meilutyte touched in 1:02.91, a quarter-second behind King’s winning 1:02.67, after the...
‘Chad Le Clos 2.0’ Produces Fastest SCM 200 Butterfly Of His Career
SCM (25m) South African Chad Le Clos‘ career resurgence continues, as the 30-year-old just put up the fastest SCM 200 butterfly of his career en route to gold. Stopping the clock in a time of 1:48.27, Le Clos dominated the men’s 200m fly field, beating out runners-up Daiya Seto of Japan and Noe Ponti of Switzerland by nearly a second. Seto settled for silver in 1:49.22 while Ponti rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.42 for bronze.
Kate Douglass Swims Second Fastest SC 200 IM In History With 2:02.12 American Record
SCM (25m) Kate Douglass swam her way to gold in the 200 IM with a 2:02.12 in the 200 IM at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. That time is a new American record, improving upon Melanie Margalis‘ 2020 record of 2:04.06. Douglass looked for a moment as if she might threaten the world record of 2:01.86 by Katinka Hosszu, but was a bit short.
2022 Short Course Worlds: 3 Teams Opt for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
SCM (25m) Great Britain and Germany brought their ‘A’ team in prelims and are sticking with them (Medi Harris, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, and Anna Hopkin for Britain and Ole Braunschweig, Anna Elendt, Marius Kusch, and Angelina Kohler for Germany.) Both teams are opting for different strategies than the typical male-male-female-female order, as is Japan who is alternating female-male-female-male. Japan’s relay will be the same as prelims, but swapping out Moe Tsuda for AJ Soma.
Daniel Wiffen Becomes First-Ever Irishman To Own European Record
SCM (25m) While many of the world’s biggest stars are competing at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships, others are competing at national championships at home. Among them is the rapidly-improving freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen of Ireland, who just fired off the fastest 800m free of his career en route to a new European Record.
