Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland.com
Jim Brickman, Shaker Heights native and piano star, brings annual Christmas Tour to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio - This weekend, area fans of smooth, soothing romantic piano pop and holiday music will be able to cheerfully welcome home one of their own as Shaker Heights native Jim Brickman brings his “Very Merry Christmas Tour” to Cleveland for three shows this weekend at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square.
A Cookie and a Cupcake to Close After 15 Years in the Sweets Business
Owners SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson have decided to retire
What Happened to Late-Night Dining in Cleveland?
Want a proper meal after 9 p.m.? Good luck
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
Chef Andrew Mansour to open modern steakhouse Artis Restaurant in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Chef Andrew Mansour is planning a vibrant, sharable steakhouse with a big-city feel at his new Artis Restaurant. “I’ve always had the idea that steakhouses were where everybody just sat down, ordered an appetizer, salad and a piece of meat with a sauce on it,” Mansour said.
The Cleveland Dining Trends of 2022 That We Love and Hate
Our food critic's thoughts on smash burgers, small plates and more
fox2detroit.com
Drone takes flight through ‘amazing’ Christmas lights display at Ohio home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Watch out Clark Griswold: One Ohio resident has decked the halls — or backyard, rather — with an incredibly extensive Christmas lights display. North Ridgeville resident Bob Mangan continued his yearly Christmas tradition, installing thousands of lights and decorations at his home. Aerial photographer...
'Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland' may soon get their own Ohio license plate
If you’re a weirdo who loves cats and lives in Cleveland, you may soon be able to announce that to the world with your license plate.
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
medinacountylife.com
Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events
With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
Atlas Obscura
Old Cleveland Aquarium
For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
Is a membership at Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club or Sam’s Club worth it? - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club are known for offering low prices on bulk purchases. But are the savings worth buying a membership?. Perhaps, but shopping at a wholesale club is not a slam dunk. The savings are small, though they can add up if you buy enough.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
A look back at 75 years of sports broadcasting at WEWS
Our celebration of 75 years of broadcasting here at News 5 continues with a look at sports coverage over the decades.
3News Investigates: Cleveland's enchanted Public Square also center stage for violent crime
CLEVELAND — For generations of families, Cleveland’s Public Square has served as the enchanting center stage for many holiday memories. But along with the lights and sounds of the season is the stark reality that Public Square is a target for crime. “There's no better place to enjoy...
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
