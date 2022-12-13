ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
MEDINA, OH
Atlas Obscura

Old Cleveland Aquarium

For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy