After upset of Cody Law at Bellator 289, Cris Lencioni calls out Kai Kamaka for Hawaii fight

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cris Lencioni has four straight wins under the Bellator banner, and he thinks that warrants a trip to Hawaii.

Lencioni (10-3 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) on Friday upset Cody Law (6-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) at Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn. A couple fights earlier, Kai Kamaka (9-5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) took out Kevin Boehm (9-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) with a third-round TKO. And Lencioni liked what he saw.

“I actually liked watching that Kai Kamaka guy,” Lencioni told MMA Junkie after the fight. “I want to throw down with him in Hawaii in April. I have respect for him – mahalo, one love, much love. I don’t speak native Hawaiian, but I would love to fight that guy in April.”

Bellator has not yet announced an April event or events in Hawaii, but did back-to-back cards in Honolulu in April and tentatively has planned to return around that same time in 2023.

Neither Lencioni or Kamaka was ranked in Bellator’s featherweight division heading into Bellator 289, but could be on the cusp with their wins. And certainly a win over Kamaka on the heels over his upset of Law could be big for Lencioni, who said he was surprised Law brought to the table what he did.

“All these highlights of him knocking dudes out and throwing dudes around and just wrapping them up – and I get in there and instantly drop him,” Lencioni said. “He doesn’t land a single shot on me, clean, in the entire fight – on the feet or on the ground. How even one judge saw any rounds for him is insane – asinine.”

To hear Lencioni talk about his win over Law, his preparation for it the Kamaka callout and more, check out the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 289.

