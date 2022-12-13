Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tmpresale.com
Noahfinnce at Voodoo Room at the House of Blues San Diego in San Diego Apr 27th, 2023 – presale password
The newewst Noahfinnce presale code has just been published!. For a little while you can buy your tickets before their public sale 🙂. Reward yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or maybe even those special someones in your life, how often will the chance come up to get Noahfinnce tickets during a presale like this?
Cirque du Soleil Returns to San Diego with ‘Corteo’
Cirque du Soleil announced this week that tickets for “Corteo” will go on sale Monday, Dec. 19. The show, which will take place at Pechanga Arena from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, tells the story of a clown and brings together a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
The Mini Donut Company Setting Up In North County Next
Bite-Sized Desserts Heading to Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
TheRawBar to Debut in Early 2023
Royal Rooster Introducing New Concept in Mission Beach
Mira Mesa man is one(wheel) of a kind
Imagine balancing on a board with just one wheel, then hurtling yourself down the side of a mountain as fast as you can, while three others racers try to take you off your line.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA
One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
$50K in vintage furniture stolen from El Cajon warehouse
Police are investigating after a collection of vintage furniture was stolen from a warehouse in El Cajon.
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Comments / 0