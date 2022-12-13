ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

Cirque du Soleil Returns to San Diego with ‘Corteo’

Cirque du Soleil announced this week that tickets for “Corteo” will go on sale Monday, Dec. 19. The show, which will take place at Pechanga Arena from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, tells the story of a clown and brings together a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California

If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA

One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!

Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
SAN DIEGO, CA

