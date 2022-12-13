Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO