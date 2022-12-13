ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma

Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed

Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tvtechnology.com

Six New Orleans TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

NEW ORLEANS—Six local TV stations have announced that they’ve launched NextGen TV broadcasts in New Orleans, bringing NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 signals to more than 660,000 households in the market. The launch includes Tegna's WUPL (MyNetwork; channel 54), which is serving as the shared signal for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kenner, LA

Kenner is the largest incorporated city of Jefferson Parish in Louisiana, bordered by Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the Mississippi River to the south. Historically referred to as "Cannes Brulee" during the 1700s, it’s said to be the first land in the New Orleans metropolitan area where Europeans set foot.
KENNER, LA
adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon

Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
SLIDELL, LA
yovenice.com

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
VENICE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy