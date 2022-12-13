Read full article on original website
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
houmatimes.com
Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma
Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
NOLA.com
Mexican restaurant Mucho Mas nears opening on Oak Street despite delays, changes
Oak Street got a new Mexican restaurant when Juan's Flying Burrito opened its latest location here. It's poised to soon get a second, much different Mexican restaurant when Mucho Mas opens just across the street at 8201 Oak St. This new restaurant from chef Julio Machado has been in the...
NOLA.com
Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed
Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
tvtechnology.com
Six New Orleans TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts
NEW ORLEANS—Six local TV stations have announced that they’ve launched NextGen TV broadcasts in New Orleans, bringing NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 signals to more than 660,000 households in the market. The launch includes Tegna's WUPL (MyNetwork; channel 54), which is serving as the shared signal for the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kenner, LA
Kenner is the largest incorporated city of Jefferson Parish in Louisiana, bordered by Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the Mississippi River to the south. Historically referred to as "Cannes Brulee" during the 1700s, it’s said to be the first land in the New Orleans metropolitan area where Europeans set foot.
thelouisianaweekend.com
NOLA ChristmasFest 2022 returning with ice skating, chilly ice slides, holiday activities
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - NOLA ChristmasFest, billed as the region’s only indoor Christmas festival, returns to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30. The holiday festival transforms more than 300,000 square feet of space into a winter wonderland, including an ice...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best Places In America To Spend Christmas
Attractions of America compiled a list of the 27 best spots in the country to spend Christmas, including this city in Louisiana.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad
NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
Drone captures incredible video of tornado tearing through New Orleans
A drone captured incredible video of a tornado tearing across New Orleans on Wednesday night during a multiday severe weather outbreak that left at least three people dead and dozens more injured.
NOLA.com
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon
Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
yovenice.com
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
