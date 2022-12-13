AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.

AKRON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO