Major retail store chain closing another location in Ohio
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing Homes
Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events
With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
More first responders, mental health services on the way to Northeast Ohio, thanks to grant money: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga and its adjacent counties received a total of $6.3 million in grant funds to hire firefighters, paramedics and to boost mental health services available to them. Though 16 fire and police departments received money through the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience program, the lion’s share of that went to Akron for its fire department to hire 25 more firefighters and paramedics.
Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
Drone takes flight through ‘amazing’ Christmas lights display at Ohio home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Watch out Clark Griswold: One Ohio resident has decked the halls — or backyard, rather — with an incredibly extensive Christmas lights display. North Ridgeville resident Bob Mangan continued his yearly Christmas tradition, installing thousands of lights and decorations at his home. Aerial photographer...
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
Mayfield Heights increases annual rental home registration fee from $50 to $200
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Those who own rental properties in the city are going to be paying a much higher registration fee beginning early next year. City Council on Monday (Dec. 12) passed 6-1 legislation that will increase the annual fee for registering a residential rental property from the current $50 to $200 per residence. The legislation also calls for increasing the fee from $20 to $25 per unit in multi-unit residential rental buildings.
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Canton City School District considers overhaul for student, community needs
CANTON, Ohio — Canton City Schools could see major changes throughout the district if the school board can agree on a plan and approve it. Board of education members will determine on Dec. 19th if there’s a viable plan to move forward with. During a recent study session,...
Chef Andrew Mansour to open modern steakhouse Artis Restaurant in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Chef Andrew Mansour is planning a vibrant, sharable steakhouse with a big-city feel at his new Artis Restaurant. “I’ve always had the idea that steakhouses were where everybody just sat down, ordered an appetizer, salad and a piece of meat with a sauce on it,” Mansour said.
Richmond Heights leaders work to ensure that closed medical center will be secured
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the announced Dec. 17 closing of the University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center behavioral unit -- the only unit still in operation at the hospital -- city leaders have turned their attention to securing the building once it is fully shuttered. Mayor Kim Thomas sent...
Doc Hudson from ‘Cars’ movies visits Cleveland Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum has a new Instagram-able setting for families. A replica of “Doc Hudson” from Disney’s 2006 animated movie “Cars” and the Cars video game, is on display. On loan from the Hudson Essex Terraplane Historical Society in Indianapolis this traveling exhibit, like the movie, honors vintage automobiles and automotive racing history.
Consolidation finds Parma City Schools redrawing building boundary maps
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools is currently in the process of redrawing its student-building boundary maps. That’s due to the district’s new consolidation plan, which closes Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after this school year. Late last week, Superintendent Charles Smialek...
3News Investigates: Cleveland's enchanted Public Square also center stage for violent crime
CLEVELAND — For generations of families, Cleveland’s Public Square has served as the enchanting center stage for many holiday memories. But along with the lights and sounds of the season is the stark reality that Public Square is a target for crime. “There's no better place to enjoy...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Old Cleveland Aquarium
For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
Bobcat spotted in Cleveland Metroparks, first modern sighting in Cuyahoga County since 1850
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A bobcat has been spotted in a remote area of the Cleveland Metroparks, marking the first modern sighting of the elusive animal in Cuyahoga County in more than 150 years. The Metroparks announced Tuesday in a post on Facebook that the bobcat had been seen twice...
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Shaker Planning Commission seeks reduction in scale for grandiose home in Poet’s Corner
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Shaker Heights Planning Commission has asked a family seeking to build an uncharacteristically large house in the Poet’s Corner neighborhood to “consider a reduction in size and scale” more compatible with surrounding homes. Deena and Hirsh Henfield, the owners of an existing...
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
