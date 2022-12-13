ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

medinacountylife.com

Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

More first responders, mental health services on the way to Northeast Ohio, thanks to grant money: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga and its adjacent counties received a total of $6.3 million in grant funds to hire firefighters, paramedics and to boost mental health services available to them. Though 16 fire and police departments received money through the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience program, the lion’s share of that went to Akron for its fire department to hire 25 more firefighters and paramedics.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayfield Heights increases annual rental home registration fee from $50 to $200

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Those who own rental properties in the city are going to be paying a much higher registration fee beginning early next year. City Council on Monday (Dec. 12) passed 6-1 legislation that will increase the annual fee for registering a residential rental property from the current $50 to $200 per residence. The legislation also calls for increasing the fee from $20 to $25 per unit in multi-unit residential rental buildings.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Doc Hudson from ‘Cars’ movies visits Cleveland Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum has a new Instagram-able setting for families. A replica of “Doc Hudson” from Disney’s 2006 animated movie “Cars” and the Cars video game, is on display. On loan from the Hudson Essex Terraplane Historical Society in Indianapolis this traveling exhibit, like the movie, honors vintage automobiles and automotive racing history.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Atlas Obscura

Old Cleveland Aquarium

For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
