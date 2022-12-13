ON THIS DAY IN 1911, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Kilauea, in Hawaii, the largest active volcano in the world and at the same time the safest, is recommended to become part of a national park by Governor [Walter F.] Frear of the territory to the Secretary of the Interior. The proposed park would include the volcano and the country surrounding it. A survey already has been made, says Governor Frear, of the country around the crater, much of it being public land, while the private land involved is of comparatively little value.”

