Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Yellow Signals: MTA Looking Into Pee-Smelling Tech for Elevators

The MTA is sniffing around on testing pee-detection technology that alerts staff to clean wet and smelly messes in subway elevators. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said Monday at a City Council transportation committee hearing that the agency is exploring urine sensors in station elevators that sometimes double as de facto bathrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

December 15: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1911, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Kilauea, in Hawaii, the largest active volcano in the world and at the same time the safest, is recommended to become part of a national park by Governor [Walter F.] Frear of the territory to the Secretary of the Interior. The proposed park would include the volcano and the country surrounding it. A survey already has been made, says Governor Frear, of the country around the crater, much of it being public land, while the private land involved is of comparatively little value.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

SEE IT: NYC reveals preliminary designs for BQE rehab

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled its first draft of design possibilities for the reconstruction of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) at a standing-room-only meeting held in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday night. BQE Central is the decrepit section of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Donate a coat, get a cocktail at the Brooklyn Bar Association

The Brooklyn Bar Association and Ronit Abraham of Compass Real Estate are hosting a holiday coat drive, Coat Drive & Cocktails, on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Brooklyn Heights at 123 Remsen St. The event is officially being organized by the Diversity, LGBTQ+, and Membership Committees of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Major Energy to pay $1.5M after robbing customers in Brooklyn

You’re sitting at home, there’s an unexpected knock on the door, and it’s an energy salesperson promising you big savings. Except for many Brooklynites, what happened was the opposite — they got ripped off. An energy service company known as Major Energy, which has also operated...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

8 hurt in Red Hook fire at NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored

RED HOOK — Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse in Red Hook that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters, police and fire officials said. The fire at the Erie Basin Auto...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Terriers fall to visiting Longwood

Rob Higgins scored 14 points and Josiah Harris added 10, but the St. Francis Brooklyn men’s basketball team suffered a 63-57 loss to visiting Longwood Tuesday afternoon in front of 102 fans at The ARC. No other Terrier managed to reach double figures in scoring as SFC (4-6) dropped...
FARMVILLE, VA

