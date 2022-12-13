Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Northwest ISD names lone finalist for superintendent after previous hire died unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named Dr. Mark Foust as lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position after the previous superintendent unexpectedly died just months into the job. Dr. Foust was named as the lone finalist by a vote of 7-0 in the Dec. 12 Board...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
Report: Granbury ISD administrator took more flights with family than he did with students on district's private plane
GRANBURY, Texas — A law firm’s investigation into Granbury ISD’s use of its private plane revealed assistant superintendent Jimmy Dawson used the plane for more flights with his family than he did with students. Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn requested the report after WFAA’s investigation into the plane's...
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
wbap.com
Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court Authorizes $19.9 Million in Affordable Housing
TARRANT COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Tarrant County residents in need of affordable housing will have more options soon. The County Commissioners Court authorized $19.9 million out of it’s $32.5 American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to fund 105 new units in four developments.
Texas representative files bill that would ban minors from social media
A Texas legislator moved to ban social media for all minors in the state. Jared Patterson, a state representative for Denton County filed Texas House Bill 896 on Dec.7.
easttexasradio.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
WFAA investigation of shooting in group home prompts new legislation in Austin
DALLAS — An Arlington state representative on Wednesday filed four new bills in response to WFAA’s “Disabled in Danger” series, which chronicled lax oversight of group and host homes putting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in harm’s way. Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, introduced House...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lawmakers and Organizations Representing Older Texans Talk About Priorities for Upcoming Session
Texas legislators met with organizations representing older adults Monday to discuss priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Representatives Rhetta Andrews Bowers (D-Garland), Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas), Julie Johnson (D-Carrollton), Carl Sherman (D-Desoto) and staff members representing Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), State Senator Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) and Congresswoman-Elect Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas). The...
WFAA
Dallas community members 'Adopt-A-Grandparent' for the holidays
Volunteers are taking time to celebrate grandparents who are raising their grandchildren alone. They're sponsoring a grandparent's family for Christmas.
dallasexpress.com
Controversial GENECIS Clinic Allowed to Continue
The controversial transgender youth clinic, GENECIS, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas has continued to see dozens of new patients throughout the protracted legal battle between the hospital and its chief medical director, Dr. Ximena Lopez. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, in November 2021, Children’s Medical Center Dallas...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
North Texas fraternity brothers donate new coats for local students
ARLINGTON, Texas — A group of fraternity brothers in North Texas are working to make a difference in some local schools. The Brothers of the Arlington-based Nu Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated showed up to some school campuses delivering hundreds of new coats on Thursday morning.
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
Supporters of Atatiana Jefferson call verdict in Aaron Dean's trial not 'real full justice'
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The hallway leading up to the 396th District courtroom in Fort Worth was full of people on Thursday afternoon. It was just minutes before the verdict would be read in the Aaron Dean trial. A community member said a "prayer for justice" just before family...
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
Patriot PAWS partners service dog, Caliber, with Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
ROCKWALL, Texas — A wheelchair-bound graduate from Texas A&M's Veterinary Sciences Program will now be accompanied by a Patriot PAWS service dog, thanks to a North Texas business. Patriot PAWS said that Coppell-based Caliber Home Loans sponsored to place Caliber with Dominique Brasel, who recently graduated from Texas A&M...
Texas judge recommends new trial for 'Texas 7' death row inmate after claims of 'anti-Semitic trial judge'
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County judge has recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to throw out the conviction and death sentence and give a new trial for one of two living members of the "Texas 7" prison gang. On Monday, Judge Lela L. Mays of...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
51K+
Followers
344
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0