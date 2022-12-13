ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

easttexasradio.com

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawmakers and Organizations Representing Older Texans Talk About Priorities for Upcoming Session

Texas legislators met with organizations representing older adults Monday to discuss priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Representatives Rhetta Andrews Bowers (D-Garland), Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas), Julie Johnson (D-Carrollton), Carl Sherman (D-Desoto) and staff members representing Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), State Senator Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) and Congresswoman-Elect Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas). The...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Controversial GENECIS Clinic Allowed to Continue

The controversial transgender youth clinic, GENECIS, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas has continued to see dozens of new patients throughout the protracted legal battle between the hospital and its chief medical director, Dr. Ximena Lopez. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, in November 2021, Children’s Medical Center Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance

In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff

Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
