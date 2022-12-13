ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Keller school board votes on policy that could allow teachers to carry guns on campus

By Elizabeth Campbell
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TsX9_0jgWaWJq00

Keller school trustees voted 4-3 Monday to explore allowing some trained employees including teachers to carry guns on campus.

The vote came after students, parents and teachers urged the district to look at alternative ways other than arming staff to expand security in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre and other mass shootings.

But the trustees decided in the split vote to explore options including adding more school resource officers at elementary campuses and to participate in the state-certified Guardian Program that is in place in several rural districts and the North Texas districts of White Settlement and Weatherford.

Keller is among many districts throughout Texas that are beefing up security and safety following the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed.

The board and the audience were divided in their opinions on whether employees, including teachers, should carry guns on campuses.

Board president Charles Randklev said that the district would set the parameters, and that response time to crises needed to be considered. Randklev said he has children in the district and wants to see a “zero” response time to an active shooter, but he knows that isn’t possible.

He talked about the Guardian Program and how it is designed to provide the extra layer of security until law enforcement arrives, which could take longer than two or three minutes.

“Our schools must be a safe place to learn. We can all agree that KISD is a safe district, but it is not immune to violence,” he said.

Randklev described several incidents where students brought guns to school and people not associated with the district tried to get into buildings.

But trustee Ruthie Keyes said the policy had too many variables. Her “science teacher” background played a part in her decision to vote against the emergency policy.

“I’ve taught many many years, and I guarantee you that if I had a gun in my hand and one of my former students walked in the door and they had a gun, and they were an active shooter, it would be very, very difficult for me to shoot that child. My very first instinct was I had him as a fourth-grader,” she said.

She discussed a survey that was given to teachers and community members. Most of those who responded said they didn’t favor teachers being armed in the classroom.

But Randklev said the results weren’t valid because few responded, and that it didn’t give a picture of how the community as a whole felt about the issue.

Audience members, including several high school students who spoke during the meeting, were just as divided as the board when discussing arming teachers and school employees.

Doug Hines, who has three children and four grandchildren, praised the school board for wanting to increase security measures.

“You’ve set a standard of decency. Uvalde is the best example of why we should have this program,” he said.

But Tory Marshall had a different take.

“As a gun owner myself, I honestly don’t know if adding more security is what we need…,” Marshall said. “You do what you want without listening to the community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council addresses public comments policy

The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Grapevine Middle School Evacuated Students During Storm

The National Weather Services announced on December 12 that severe weather conditions were expected this week and a tornado watch was in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. On December 13, a tornado hit North Texas and caused the cancelation of several flights and many school districts lost power and had to release students early due to the extreme weather. In Grapevine, one school had to evacuate students due to roof damage.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial GENECIS Clinic Allowed to Continue

The controversial transgender youth clinic, GENECIS, at Children’s Medical Center Dallas has continued to see dozens of new patients throughout the protracted legal battle between the hospital and its chief medical director, Dr. Ximena Lopez. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, in November 2021, Children’s Medical Center Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
18K+
Followers
506
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy