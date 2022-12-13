ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Christmas Festival Weekend begins in Shreveport; A gala, cook-off, parade and fireworks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geya and Friends Shreveport Family’s Organizer Dorian Ford visits with KSLA to speak about this year’s celebrations. For the last event of the weekend, parade organizer Dorian Ford has a surprise invitation. The organization is inviting KSLA’s Biske and Domonique to be the Grand Marshalls at the Shreveport Family Christmas Parade, an exciting end to a great weekend of celebrations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino

It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

I Just Had the Best Birria Pizza Inside of a Gas Station in Bossier

I Will Never Forget the First Time I Tried La Reyna Del Sur. The taco shop has a taco truck that will show up to some fun events and one day they came to my apartment complex. The line was so long, it was like everyone knew how delicious this place was except me. So I got in line along with everyone else and the taco truck did not disappoint.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good

Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Community coming together for Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the catastrophic EF-2 tornado that passed through Keithville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the community has come together to help those displaced by the storm. People have been donating material items like clothing to those in need; food was donated to the community as well. Open...
KEITHVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
KEITHVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX
ktalnews.com

Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy