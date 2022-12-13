Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Need Comfort Food? Here’re the Top 10 Spots in Shreveport
There has been a lot of stories about stores and restaurants we wish we had in Shreveport-Bossier. And I don't disagree with the discussion. (I've been lamenting the loss of Schlotzsky's locally for years.) And as much as I think Sam's Club is fine, it would be nice to have Costco here.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KSLA
Christmas Festival Weekend begins in Shreveport; A gala, cook-off, parade and fireworks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geya and Friends Shreveport Family’s Organizer Dorian Ford visits with KSLA to speak about this year’s celebrations. For the last event of the weekend, parade organizer Dorian Ford has a surprise invitation. The organization is inviting KSLA’s Biske and Domonique to be the Grand Marshalls at the Shreveport Family Christmas Parade, an exciting end to a great weekend of celebrations.
First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino
It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
Watch ‘Patty The Robot’ Serving Food in Bossier Restaurant
I might be late to the party here, but robots are beginning to move into the mainstream. I had my first robot server this week and thought it was so fun. My son wanted me to check out the burgers at Patty Shack on Barksdale in Bossier City. So we went there on Wednesday and I got quite a surprise.
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
I Just Had the Best Birria Pizza Inside of a Gas Station in Bossier
I Will Never Forget the First Time I Tried La Reyna Del Sur. The taco shop has a taco truck that will show up to some fun events and one day they came to my apartment complex. The line was so long, it was like everyone knew how delicious this place was except me. So I got in line along with everyone else and the taco truck did not disappoint.
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport homes dressed in their Christmas best
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – These dazzling displays showcase some of the best Christmas lights in Shreveport. If you’re looking for some holiday magic, plenty are right here in town!. This is only a partial list of impressive displays. There are simply too many to count. We encourage you...
KSLA
Community coming together for Keithville
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the catastrophic EF-2 tornado that passed through Keithville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the community has come together to help those displaced by the storm. People have been donating material items like clothing to those in need; food was donated to the community as well. Open...
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
ktalnews.com
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
KTBS
EXCLUSIVE: Ride Along with Shreveport Police Department Community Response Unit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith brought back the Community Response Unit after being named top cop of the city at the beginning of the year. KTBS 3 got a firsthand look of how the CRU patrols the streets of Shreveport. In an exclusive ride-along offered to KTBS,...
Mississippi casino company to take control of closed La. property
A Mississippi company with locations in Vicksburg and Tunica is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino...
ktalnews.com
Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
