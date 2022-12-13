Read full article on original website
LCWM wins 63-23 over Nicollet
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team won 63-23 over Nicollet Tuesday night. The Knights will be back in action at Medford Thursday.
West wins 6-3 against Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys hockey team defeated Austin 6-3 Tuesday night at home. The Scarlets will play at Rochester Century Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.
MSU honors McKay, Mavericks fall to Bemidji State in OT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team lost 4-3 in overtime to the Bemidji State Beavers on Thursday night. Former Mankato West star Kyle Looft netted the game winning goal for Bemidji State. MSU honored former goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay before the...
Bethany tops Gustavus in non-conference clash
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus men’s basketball team hosted Bethany Lutheran College Wednesday night. Bethany stays undefeated with a 96-88 victory.
Paul Allan retires after 37 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Athletics Senior Deputy Athletic Director Paul Allan retires after 37 years. A reception was held for Allan Monday in the Johnson Alumni room inside of the Taylor Center.
MSU jumps to No. 4 in WBCA poll
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team jumps to No. 4 in this week’s WBCA poll after being ranked No. 6 last week. The Mavericks will be on the road Friday at Sioux Falls starting at 5:30.
North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been declared in the city of North Mankato. The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at noon on Friday. The city says no parking is allowed on city streets until the snow emergency ends, even if the street appears plowed.
Willmar man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
KEYC News Now Wednesday Forecast
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-15-2022 - clipped version. Snow will continue to fall and accumulate through today, Friday ahead of bitter cold temperatures next week. Updated: 21 hours ago. Maddie Paul joined KEYC News now to chat with the City of Mankato’s Public Works Operations Superintendent Joe...
Mankato Area United Way to present Kids Count data book
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way plans on hosting a presentation of their 2022 Kids Count Data Book. The overview will be on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St, Mankato. Deborah Fitzpatrick, policy & research director at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota,...
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday night. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, and Dodge Counties, along with Steele, Rice, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties.
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording - clipped version
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Dept. of Health Science at MSU...
Massad/United Way Coat Drive Distributes Coats for Youth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coat drive hosted by Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United way started distributing coats for local youth and community members. Organizers say several hundred coats were collected. Representatives from the REACH picked up the donations early this morning. The REACH serves youth aged...
108 Alchemy: gotta see it to believe it!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the ladies of Kato Living, the best parts of their job is just looking at special people and places; to introduce viewers to little gems that they may not know about. Luckily, they never have to look far, as there are so many! New to the Old Town Mankato community is 108 Alchemy -- a place that needs to be seen and visited to truly understand it!
Rebuild continues one year after Hartland tornado
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -Thursday marks one year since Minnesota’s first recorded December tornado tore through Hartland. While the town has largely returned to business as usual, there are still visible scars of the storm’s damage. Vacant lots lie where businesses once stood, converted into makeshift parking lots, a...
One-year anniversary of Hartland, MN tornado is Dec. 15
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break. The FOCP Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries Wednesday, their largest distribution throughout the year. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. The winter storm will continue to impact...
Holiday stress: How to cope with family drama
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays are a time to spend with family, that can sometimes bring on added stress. After all, family dynamics can sometimes be tricky waters to navigate! With that, Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Department of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some some helpful coping strategies.
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next few days of weather include sleet, snow, rain and everything in between. Mankato Police Commander Justin Neumann says slowing down on the road is one of the biggest ways to keep safe. “I mean the thing we hear from a lot of people is just it just took more time to get somewhere with you know, with travel impacts. so just you know slowing down being aware of what’s a priority in terms of your schedule and and making ultimate arrangements if necessary”
