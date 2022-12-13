ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Standoff on Green Bay's west side

After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: A wintry mess will bring out the shovels for many

We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re in luck. The snow from this winter storm will likely stick around for the holiday. The National Weather Service has compiled snowfall totals from the December 14-15 snowstorm. NWS receives reports from trained spotters and local media. If a location had more than one report, we used the higher total.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
DE PERE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
MOSINEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Highway departments aiming to stay ahead of heavy winter storm

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Slick weather conditions today and into evening are keeping area highway departments busy. With a mixed bag of weather, from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow, the roads quickly become icy. As forecasts are showing about a foot of snow in certain areas, plow...
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander / Oneida County Airport prepares for winter storm

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A winter storm which could bring a foot of snow to the area is expected to cause slick roads and possibly power outages. But the snow storm may also cause difficulties at airports. Rhinelander / Oneida County Airport Director, Matthew Leitner says they are taking the necessary...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29

The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm warning issued for Wausau

A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected

(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WAUSAU, WI

