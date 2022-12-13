Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander girls basketball's winning streak ends after dropping close one to Shawano Community
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander girls basketball team was feeling good after getting a nice two-game winning streak to start out undefeated in conference play. They were 4-3 on the year and tied for first in the Great Northern Conference before their matchup with non-conference opponent Shawano Community on Tuesday.
WJFW-TV
Ouimette sisters spoils homecoming for head coach/mother Melissa as Lakeland Union defeats D.C. Everest
WESTON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union has been hot since dropping their first three games of the season, winning five in a row before their matchup with the 1-7 D.C. Everest Evergreens. However, D.C. Everest was able to secure their first win of the season a few days prior to their matchup with the 5-3 T-Birds.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
Standoff on Green Bay's west side
After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: A wintry mess will bring out the shovels for many
We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re in luck. The snow from this winter storm will likely stick around for the holiday. The National Weather Service has compiled snowfall totals from the December 14-15 snowstorm. NWS receives reports from trained spotters and local media. If a location had more than one report, we used the higher total.
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point snow emergency ending early; other snow emergencies still in place
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - Because of the "less-than-anticipated" snowfall from Wednesday's storms, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, announced that the snow emergency will be ending at 6 p.m. tonight instead of 10 p.m. "Because of us getting less snow than anticipated and the efficiency of our fine city crews, we...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River Revitalization Program looking for artists around the Northwoods
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Eagle River Revitalization Program is looking to efforts to beautify the city. "The program has been in existence since 2007 and we have artists that have been with us since the beginning and we have some that just start even as last year," said Karen Margelofsky.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
WJFW-TV
Highway departments aiming to stay ahead of heavy winter storm
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Slick weather conditions today and into evening are keeping area highway departments busy. With a mixed bag of weather, from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow, the roads quickly become icy. As forecasts are showing about a foot of snow in certain areas, plow...
WJFW-TV
Green Bay Packers Foundation donates to the Dream Playground in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Playgrounds are a great place for kids to just be kids, but of course they don't last forever. Its time for an upgrade at a park in Tomahawk and a group there is nearly halfway towards having enough funds to get started. It's not everyday that...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander / Oneida County Airport prepares for winter storm
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A winter storm which could bring a foot of snow to the area is expected to cause slick roads and possibly power outages. But the snow storm may also cause difficulties at airports. Rhinelander / Oneida County Airport Director, Matthew Leitner says they are taking the necessary...
Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29
The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
WSAW
Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected
(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022
Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
Comments / 0