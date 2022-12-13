ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Sports Radio

Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever

The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition. Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his...

