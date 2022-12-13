Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals Sign New Quarterback Following Kyler Murray's Injury
The Arizona Cardinals suffered a loss much greater than the final score suggested last night in their 27-13 home loss to the Patriots. Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in the early stages of yesterday's game and will miss the remainder of this season. In response to the ...
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave from team; Murray set for surgery
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite health-related leave of absence from the team, according to an NFL.com report that was later confirmed by the Cardinals. The news was reported late Wednesday afternoon. Keim, who has been criticized heavily by media and fans for what has been...
Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up
Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
Arizona State basketball uses strong non-conference schedule to boost profile
LAS VEGAS — It didn't take Bobby Hurley long to notch a signature victory. He did that in 2017, early in his third year, when his team stormed into Lawrence, Kansas and upset the then-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks by 10 points. Then the Sun Devils did it again the next year when Kansas traveled to Tempe, then as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition. Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his...
