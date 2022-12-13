Read full article on original website
KUTV
Man shot in head in Taylorsville road rage event in stable condition; suspects at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was shot in the back of the head in a road rage incident in Taylorsville. The events unfolded on Redwood Road near 6200 South at the I-215 overpass shortly after 1:30 p.m.
KUTV
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Unified Fire Authority firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche said no one should consider him a hero. “It was right time right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens...
KUTV
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
KUTV
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
KUTV
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
KUTV
38-year-old homeless man hospitalized after car runs him over while sleeping in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 38-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after being run over by a car while sleeping near a Salt Lake City street. Salt Lake City police said the incident happened under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South a short time before 6 a.m. on Monday.
KUTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche taken off mountain, sent to hospital for treatment
EAST MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — After an hours-long rescue operation, a skier injured in an avalanche in Neffs Canyon was taken off the mountain and transported to the hospital for treatment just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. This followed a lengthy effort by search and rescue teams who worked throughout...
KUTV
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
KUTV
'Forgotten Patient' program covers Christmas for patients at Utah State Hospital
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Forgotten Patient Christmas Project brings love and gifts to patients at the Utah State Hospital for the holidays. "They all get some of their needs met for Christmas and they get gifts that give them hope," said Cami Roundy, director of volunteer services at the hospital.
KUTV
Utah on track to surpass November's 2,100+ reported crashes before end of December
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The 2News Weather Team issued its fourth First Alert Weather day in a row on Wednesday ahead of yet another morning commute on slick highways. The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes even before the majority of vehicles were on the roads, and by 7:30 a.m., crashes in three counties were slowing down interstate traffic to speeds between 0 - 30 miles per hour, according to UDOT's traffic site.
KUTV
Man in serious condition after slamming into asphalt paver at I-80 construction site
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after driving his flatbed truck hauling fuel tanks into a construction site and colliding with an asphalt paver on I-80. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near 2300 East, located on the south side of the Salt Lake Country Club near Sugar House Park.
KUTV
UHP reports multiple drivers speeding between 90 - 102 MPH during snow commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday morning was a mess on Utah roads, spurred on by the below-freezing temperatures and overnight snow that left highways and city streets slushy, icy and slick. The Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers had responded to almost 100 crashes on snowy roads before lunchtime,...
KUTV
Salt Lake City officials work to combat crime attracted by vacant structures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials with Salt Lake City say boarded and vacant buildings have high potential to attract crime. “I think at the end of the day, boarded homes just invite stuff that we don’t want happening here,” said business owner Dan Dalton. Dan Dalton...
KUTV
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
KUTV
Suicide prevention training offered at upcoming school district parent night
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A suicide prevention training is being offered during an upcoming school district parent night. It leads to the question, would you know how to talk to a young adult or child about the signs and prevention of suicide?. That's one of the topics that will...
KUTV
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
KUTV
More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
KUTV
Celebrate the holiday season at Hilton
KUTV — There are so many things to do and see during the holidays in downtown Salt Lake City. Marion spoke to Elora about why Hilton is the perfect place to celebrate the season and enjoy a little staycation. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living.
KUTV
Pili scores 20-plus again, No. 13 Utah women beat Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado 85-58 on Wednesday night in a Pac-12 opener for both teams. Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances....
KUTV
Win free dinners from Rodizio Grill
KUTV — Our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway with Trolley Square is still going strong!. You can enter to win a free meal at Rodizio Grill. Kari spoke to Colin about their menu and what you'll win. For more information head to rodiziogrill.com or trolleysquare.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
