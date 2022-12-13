ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Santa Claus to visit deaf students at Brennen Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Santa is making a special visit to Brennen Elementary to spend time with 10 deaf students at the school. He will read, sing carols and pass out gifts to the lucky students. He will be present at Brennen’s media center for the annual Signing Santa on...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft. Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Point a security camera at...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry deputies: Juvenile faces charges for distributing marijuana

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a 17 year-old was taken into custody for Distribution of Marijuana. On Dec. 12 deputies responded to an EMS call after a local Newberry school student was found non-responsive due to affects from an edible marijuana cereal bar. The...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for theft suspect

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan visits with the Jolly Ol' Man and learns about his early trip to Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – We all know that Santa Claus is coming to town in ten days, but he is making an early trip to Columbia this weekend. The Golly Gift Giver will be at NOMA Warehouse Holiday Market on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The NOMA Market is located in the North Columbia Business District, and is a place for classes, artisans, craftsmen and more.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

KCSO: Kershaw businesses pass alcohol compliance checks

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is giving accolades to businesses in their area. According to a post on Facebook, KCSO Sergeant Chelsea Cockrell and SLED made 20 alcohol compliance checks throughout the county at various businesses yesterday. They reported that none of the businesses they...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Richland One Employee Profile

So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

JP Thomas Elementary School receives $20,000 donation from Office Depot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands Elementary School received quite the early Christmas gift. This morning JP Thomas Elementary School received a check for $20,000 from Office Depot. School officials say the money will be used to update parts of the building state funds won’t cover. It will also...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Administrators investigating racist graffiti at Spring Valley HS

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Parents are raising concerns after racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Spring Valley High School this week. Pictures of the graffiti found Wednesday were posted on social media. Principal Jeff Temoney sent a statement to Spring Valley families. He says the graffiti was immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

$50,000 donation presented to Wateree Community Actions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today South Carolina Water Utilities presented a $50,000 check to Wateree Community Actions. The organization helps low income families with utility assistance funds. The donation is one that reflects the giving spirit of the season.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy