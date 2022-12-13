Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hosting “Coats for Kids” clothing drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Turner Memorial AME Church for a coat drive. The organizations will be collecting coats, winter caps, scarves, gloves and ear muffs from December 14-21 to give to the less fortunate in Lexington County throughout winter. Drop-off locations...
abcnews4.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff:Newberry County student hospitalized after taking classmate’s marijuana edible
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — A South Carolina teen faces charges in two counties after Deputies say they gave a classmate a marijuana edible that caused a bad reaction. Deputies say it happened earlier this week at Newberry Alternative School. “She became more and more incoherent and unstable until she...
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
abccolumbia.com
Santa Claus to visit deaf students at Brennen Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Santa is making a special visit to Brennen Elementary to spend time with 10 deaf students at the school. He will read, sing carols and pass out gifts to the lucky students. He will be present at Brennen’s media center for the annual Signing Santa on...
abccolumbia.com
Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft. Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:. Use an Amazon locker at a local store. Point a security camera at...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies: Juvenile faces charges for distributing marijuana
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a 17 year-old was taken into custody for Distribution of Marijuana. On Dec. 12 deputies responded to an EMS call after a local Newberry school student was found non-responsive due to affects from an edible marijuana cereal bar. The...
manninglive.com
Local police officer raises funds to help families in need
Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
abccolumbia.com
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for theft suspect
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft. Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street. The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up...
WRDW-TV
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan visits with the Jolly Ol' Man and learns about his early trip to Columbia
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – We all know that Santa Claus is coming to town in ten days, but he is making an early trip to Columbia this weekend. The Golly Gift Giver will be at NOMA Warehouse Holiday Market on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The NOMA Market is located in the North Columbia Business District, and is a place for classes, artisans, craftsmen and more.
Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.
abccolumbia.com
KCSO: Kershaw businesses pass alcohol compliance checks
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is giving accolades to businesses in their area. According to a post on Facebook, KCSO Sergeant Chelsea Cockrell and SLED made 20 alcohol compliance checks throughout the county at various businesses yesterday. They reported that none of the businesses they...
Columbia Star
Richland One Employee Profile
So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
abccolumbia.com
JP Thomas Elementary School receives $20,000 donation from Office Depot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands Elementary School received quite the early Christmas gift. This morning JP Thomas Elementary School received a check for $20,000 from Office Depot. School officials say the money will be used to update parts of the building state funds won’t cover. It will also...
abccolumbia.com
Administrators investigating racist graffiti at Spring Valley HS
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Parents are raising concerns after racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Spring Valley High School this week. Pictures of the graffiti found Wednesday were posted on social media. Principal Jeff Temoney sent a statement to Spring Valley families. He says the graffiti was immediately...
abccolumbia.com
SC Department of Mental Health gives tips on combatting seasonal depression
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The holidays are a time to connect and be in fellowship with family and friends. However that isn’t the case for everyone. The SC Department of Mental Health says there are many who experience seasonal depression and loneliness.
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 donation presented to Wateree Community Actions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today South Carolina Water Utilities presented a $50,000 check to Wateree Community Actions. The organization helps low income families with utility assistance funds. The donation is one that reflects the giving spirit of the season.
Comments / 0