There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO