Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Viral video helping Sedgwick Co Zoo toward goals

The Sedgwick County Zoo discovered social media fame last month as folks around the world fell in love with baby Kucheza and his mom, Mahale. "You know what that is. What is it?" Kelsey Venables asked her son, pointing at the chimpanzees on exhibit Tuesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Houses to Drive-by with Christmas Light Displays

There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Sandbox at Derby is officially open

After months of waiting, The Sandbox at Derby is officially open to the public as of today. Located at 2412 N. Rock Road in Derby, the much anticipated 11.2 acre facility will be one of the biggest entertainment attractions just south of Wichita. While there is outdoor entertainment, The Sandbox...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Council reacts to Wind Surge sale

28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County. The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline. Concern expressed after tree taken down...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County

While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 8 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
BUHLER, KS
KWCH.com

FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
WICHITA, KS

