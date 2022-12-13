Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
KWCH.com
HumanKind Ministries continues campaign of giving with ‘Operation Holiday’ distribution
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit continues its campaign of giving with an annual effort. HumanKind Ministries started its Operation Holiday distribution Wednesday. The distribution runs through Saturday, Dec. 17. Eligible families who applied for the program last month will receive food for themselves and their pets, as well...
KAKE TV
'Extremely frustrating': Inflation creates stress in Wichita food desert
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The co-owner of a Wichita convenience and grocery store in Northeast Wichita says inflation has impacted her business as she does her part to make sure that Kansans with a lack of grocery options have an alternative in her community. Dr. Sandra Watie spoke with KAKE...
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
kfdi.com
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
KAKE TV
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
KWCH.com
Couple leaves $1 million estate gift to Wichita State Music Associates
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple that shared a passion for music left $1 million from their estate to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. Though neither Betty nor Art Wood graduated from WSU, the couple had a lifelong connection to the university. For more than 30 years, they financially supported many fine arts programs and served the university in other capacities. Art, for instance, served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors, including a term as chair.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Building You: New Wichita Fire recruit class includes EMT, Fire academies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department started a new recruit class of 37 people this week. The recruit class is divided into 19 in the EMT academy and 18 in the Fire academy. “We used to hire EMT-certified employees, who had a little bit of buy-in. they had...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Viral video helping Sedgwick Co Zoo toward goals
The Sedgwick County Zoo discovered social media fame last month as folks around the world fell in love with baby Kucheza and his mom, Mahale. "You know what that is. What is it?" Kelsey Venables asked her son, pointing at the chimpanzees on exhibit Tuesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Houses to Drive-by with Christmas Light Displays
There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.
wichitabyeb.com
The Sandbox at Derby is officially open
After months of waiting, The Sandbox at Derby is officially open to the public as of today. Located at 2412 N. Rock Road in Derby, the much anticipated 11.2 acre facility will be one of the biggest entertainment attractions just south of Wichita. While there is outdoor entertainment, The Sandbox...
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Towanda neighborhood holiday lights display attracts visitors from across Kansas
Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a private non-profit. Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs...
KWCH.com
Wichita City Council reacts to Wind Surge sale
28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County. The friendly competition between Sedgwick County's first responders starts back up. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline. Concern expressed after tree taken down...
KWCH.com
28th Annual Battle of the Badges kicks off in Sedgwick County
While the team expressed optimism for its future with the sale expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Wichita City Council addressed concerns. Crews in Washington County report progress in cleanup from historic oil spill. Updated: 8 hours ago. About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled from...
Some positive Wichita business news in a not-always-so-positive time
At a time when there are plenty of not-so-happy business stories to go around, it’s perhaps worthy to stop and recognize a positive one.
KWCH.com
Student comment prompts additional security at Buhler middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Schools said Wednesday that there is additional police presence at Prairie Hills Middle School after a student made a comment about guns at the end of the school day Tuesday. Another student reported overhearing a conversation in which a student shared they had guns at...
KWCH.com
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
