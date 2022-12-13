ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKBN

YSU professors get reinstated with back pay

YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project

Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
nomadlawyer.org

Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game

Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Second area code planned for NW Trumbull, other counties

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ellwoodcity.org

VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

