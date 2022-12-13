Read full article on original website
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
On a typical school day, you might find Wilkinsburg resident Simone Boone baking bread with her sons, Joshua and Noah. But what seems like a fun activity is a math lesson in progress. “Three one-thirds make a full cup,” she said, pouring flour while teaching her kids fractions. Boone...
YSU professors get reinstated with back pay
YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project
Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
Realtors announce sale of downtown Youngstown building
A landmark building in downtown Youngstown has been sold.
wcn247.com
Westminster to hold red carpet event for viewing of Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is holding an exclusive red carpet event in celebration of the premiere of the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye” on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Shenango Valley Cinemas in Hermitage, Pa. Scenes from the Netflix Feature Films and Cross Creek Pictures film...
nomadlawyer.org
Pittsburgh: 9 Amazing Places To Visit In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Located in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh is the second largest city in the state. It is also the county seat of Allegheny County. Its heart lies along the junction of three rivers, the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. It is also home to the...
Planes grounded at Youngstown Air Reserve Station
The sound of C-130s flying makes you feel at home in Youngstown, but it's been quieter lately.
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
977rocks.com
Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game
Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
Lakeview High School teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Local nonprofit surprises shoppers with free groceries
Around 20 shoppers at Save A Lot on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown got a holiday surprise: free groceries! It was part of Youngstown United As One's holiday giving.
wtae.com
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
WFMJ.com
Second area code planned for NW Trumbull, other counties
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced a plan to implement a new area code over the existing 440 area code. The 440 area code includes North West Trumbull County, Ashtabula County, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Erie and Huron counties. The 440 area code is expected to run out of...
ellwoodcity.org
VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County
Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
