Slippery Rock, PA

WFMJ.com

Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Names Employers Of The Year

The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board is naming its employers of the year. Butler Health System took home the top honor in Butler County. Tri-County officials say no one dealt with the ravages of the pandemic more than the Butler Health System. They cited the hospital’s commitment to employee retention and support during that time.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park

Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Shell Receives Notice of Violation For Potter Twp. Cracker Plant

(Potter Twp., Beaver county, Pa.) The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emissions exceedances at the Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. DEP said in a release that during the initial startup of the facility in September and October, the cracker plant’s emissions of...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh has a commission dedicated to racial equity – but in two years, it has never held a meeting

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and City Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess sit and listen to a 2019 presentation of the Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan. Burgess later sponsored, and Peduto signed, legislation creating the Commission on Racial Equity. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource) The future of the Commission on Racial Equity, billed as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
eyeofthehurricane.news

Cascade Of Lights (@ Cascade Park New Castle, PA)

Cascade Park turns into the Cascade of Lights on select days this month, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $5 per car. You also can get pictures with Santa on some select days. See the days below:. December 3, 2022. December 10, 2022. December 17, 2022. Go...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA

