Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
West Texas Parents Suing Schools Over Racism, Demand Action Over Antisemitism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant bullying by their peers and inaction […]
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Parents demand transparency at Seagraves ISD board meeting
KCBD
Parents demand transparency at first Seagraves ISD board meeting after former superintendent’s death
Taunted for being Black, a student fought back, civil rights complaint says. The 30-second fight derailed her life.
SLATON, Texas — The Black girl’s hands were shaking as she approached a white classmate in gym class. “I told you,” Autumn Roberson-Manahan said, her voice quivering, “to stop using that word.”. Autumn, a 17-year-old senior at Slaton High School, said she’d asked the boy four...
fox34.com
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
KCBD
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
KCBD
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
KCBD
Covenant hiring at all levels as hospitals struggle with staffing shortages
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant has staffing shortages in every area of the hospital, but mainly in nursing. Covenant Health has more than 200 job openings for Lubbock alone. The Talent Pipeline Program Manager, Terri Morris, says Covenant is short in all positions ranging from door greeter to experienced RNs. There’s a real shortage of nurses, which Morris describes as a crucial position for hospitals.
Lubbock first responder in serious accident; family says they are in need of community support
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday. Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth. Now, on day 11 in […]
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
KCBD
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
Lubbock to sell water to Wolfforth following city council vote Tuesday evening
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
KCBD
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
