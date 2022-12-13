ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Covenant hiring at all levels as hospitals struggle with staffing shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant has staffing shortages in every area of the hospital, but mainly in nursing. Covenant Health has more than 200 job openings for Lubbock alone. The Talent Pipeline Program Manager, Terri Morris, says Covenant is short in all positions ranging from door greeter to experienced RNs. There’s a real shortage of nurses, which Morris describes as a crucial position for hospitals.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
WOLFFORTH, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsWest 9

Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
LYNN COUNTY, TX

