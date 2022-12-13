Over $5M in grants awarded to local cities for homeless shelters

SAN DIEGO — Grants are being awarded to four local cities to expand homeless shelter capacity, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday.

The cities of Escondido, Carlsbad, Chula Vista and San Diego will collectively receive $5,324,435.48 in county grants to support people experiencing homelessness.

This is the second round of funds distributed as part of Fletcher’s initiative, announced during his State of the County Address , with the first round of grants going to the cities of Vista, Oceanside and San Diego back in September, the county supervisor’s office explained.

“We are investing another $5 million in the infrastructure — four cities in San Diego County need to help get seniors, families and women off the streets, connected to services and eventually into permanent housing,” said Supervisor Fletcher. “This county driven initiative to fund shelters is an example of the fundamental change my office has worked to bring to the county over the past four years. There was a time when the county left cities to fend for themselves on the issues of homelessness, now we are working with them as partners.”

Each of the four cities have projects in mind and plans in place to use the funds. Here’s a preview of what can be expected, according to Fletcher’s office.

City of Carlsbad

The City of Carlsbad is set to be awarded $2,000,000 for its La Posada de Guadalupe shelter expansion. The funding will be used to expand the shelter by renovating the existing space and adding a second floor, the county explained. Also, 30 to 50 non-congregate beds will be added to help serve women and families. Construction for this project is expected to start in 2023.

“Homelessness, like many complex problems, is best addressed when agencies and organizations work together on solutions, and this is a perfect example,” said City of Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall. “With the county’s investment, the shelter created through our longstanding partnership with Catholic Charities will be able to serve even more people, including women and children for the very first time.”

City of Escondido

The City of Escondido is set to be awarded $736,066.68 for its Family Shelter Program in partnership with Interfaith Community Services . The funding will be used to retrofit a space to accommodate the families so they have a safe space to sleep at night, the county explained. It will include 36 new beds, along with an outdoor play area, security system and furnishings.

“The city is grateful to receive this important funding from the county,” said said Christopher W. McKinney, Deputy City Manager / Director of Utilities for the City of Escondido. “It will allow the city and its community partner, Interfaith Community Services, to make much needed capital improvements to better serve families experiencing homelessness in Escondido.”

City of Chula Vista

The City of Chula Vista is set to be awarded $1,845,296.46 for its first Chula Vista Bridge Shelter , which includes 65 individual sleeping cabins for individuals and their pets. The county said the funding will also help the shelter offer bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, security and meal services for those experiencing homelessness.

“We appreciate the grant from the county to help fund South County’s first Bridge Shelter,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “We are dedicating the funds to provide critical infrastructure and support to individuals and families to help them on a path to permanent housing.”

City of San Diego

The City of San Diego is set to be awarded $350,367.93 for its Bridge Senior Shelter , located at 1655 Pacific Highway, which will support transforming a former 34 room hotel into a non-congregant shelter for senior citizens 55 years and older. According to the county, onsite supportive services will include meals, laundry, mail services, security, housing support and case management.

“The City of San Diego is seeking every idea and pursuing every opportunity to move unsheltered residents off the streets and connect them to long-term housing,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Part of our strategy is securing facilities with private rooms for families and vulnerable individuals, and I am grateful to the county for making funding available to help get these projects up and running as quickly as possible.”

This is the second and final round of grants being awarded to local cities as part of the $10 million fund established by the County of San Diego for homeless shelters.

