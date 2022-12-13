ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested

A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Passed Counterfeit $100 Bill At Business, Police Say

SMITHFIELD – A South Carolina man was arrested by Smithfield Police on charges he passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Elijah Gillians, age 66, of North Charleston, SC was arrested December 6. Earlier that day, police allege Gillians passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar Tree on...
SMITHFIELD, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy