cbs17
Suspicious-person call leads to arrest of Robbins man on stolen gun, vehicle charges
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges. On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
North Carolina man accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Armed woman sought in Orange County robberies taken into custody
An "armed and dangerous" woman who was wanted for several armed robberies in Orange and Durham counties has been taken into custody.
cbs17
Southern Pines man tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot. The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the circumstances of the chase that took place two days earlier when officers attempted to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.
cbs17
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
YAHOO!
Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team
A man died of an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with the Chatham County Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin. According to a CCPD press release, the standoff began on Tuesday at...
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
cbs17
Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
jocoreport.com
Man Passed Counterfeit $100 Bill At Business, Police Say
SMITHFIELD – A South Carolina man was arrested by Smithfield Police on charges he passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Elijah Gillians, age 66, of North Charleston, SC was arrested December 6. Earlier that day, police allege Gillians passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar Tree on...
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
chathamjournal.com
Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins to spend at least 18 months in prison
A Wake County jury convicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins on multiple counts of obstruction of justice and obtaining property by false pretenses.
