Hobbs, NM

Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts.

Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete was sitting in the back of the vehicle when he shot her. He’s being charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say he fled Lea County in a maroon Dodge Ram with the license plate BFXA98. There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

