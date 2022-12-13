Alexander H. Jones: MAGA Court could set back liberty

Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from mid-century experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren Court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens.

They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony that they enjoy over so much of our culture, Boomers passed this vision of the court’s role down to the subsequent generations.

It is time for all of us to let go of the 1960s-era view that the U.S. Supreme Court typically functions as a guardian of personal liberty. With the three Trump appointees having radically reshaped the court, our country’s highest judicial body is now dismantling American liberty across the board. From LGBTQ rights to our basic system of democratic governance, the majority justices have trained their sights on the fruits of the mid-century Western rights revolutions. And in our constitutional system, few safety valves exist to contain the damage they may do.

Two cases, one of them from our state, exemplify the Trumpified Court’s designs on American democracy. The court heard arguments in a case involving LGBTQ equality in which a homophobic graphic designer contended that she should be able to deny service to same-sex couples. Trump’s justices, along with the partisan (and infamously nasty) Samuel Alito, were highly sympathetic to her asserted right to discriminate against gays.

If the court rules for this homophobic Coloradan, gay people across the country could be subjected to pervasive discriminatory treatment, and a hard-won right will have been partially revoked. It would also crack open the door to legitimating a wide variety of other forms of discrimination.

This Supreme Court has made plain its openness to reversing advances in social equality. But their reactionary agenda extends to liberal principles with deeper roots than the long-overdue protection of LGBTQ people from discrimination in public accommodations. In Moore v. Harper, argued just the other week, they could allow red states to all but abolish political leaders’ accountability to voters within their state lines.

The “Moore” in this case is N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, no stranger to shredding democratic norms. He and the other Republican plaintiffs want the Supreme Court to curtail any right whatsoever of state courts, and even of governors with veto power, to balance out legislative authority over the setting of federal election policy. If accepted by the justices, this “independent state legislatures theory” could green light unlimited undermining of democratic integrity wherever autocratic politicians control state governments — which applies to nearly every red state, and to many which are purple.

This Supreme Court was shaped by the insidious hand of Donald J. Trump. There is a tremendously perverse irony that the man whose appointments will affect the court’s balance for decades lost the popular vote of both elections he ran in (and tried to instigate an insurrection after one of them); and that the Republican U.S. Senators who rubber-stamped his choices collectively represent 40 million fewer Americans than the Democrats who opposed them. Trump and his allies seek to distort the Constitution for their anti-democratic ends; and failing that, many seek the actual “termination” of the Constitution itself, as the disgraced ex-president recently called for.

The end result would be similar: an America far less democratic, and far less just, than what history seemed to augur in the halcyon days when so many people (and a plurality of voters) formed their view of the United States Supreme Court.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.