Rocky Mount, NC

City Council names new city manager

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The City Council on Monday night unanimously voted to appoint as the new city manager the manager of a Virginia town along the Interstate 95 corridor southwest of the Washington, D.C., area.

Keith C. Rogers Jr. has since 2019 led the day-to-day operations of the Town of Dumfries and, prior to that, he worked about a decade for the City of Richmond, Va., Rocky Mount City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown said Monday night in a news release.

Rogers was not present for Monday night’s City Council regular meeting, but in prepared remarks as part of the news release, he said he is excited to join the Rocky Mount community.

“I thank the mayor and City Council and I look forward to working with city staff to ensure that we serve this community with excellence,” he said.

Rogers’ starting date at City Hall has yet to be determined, but he will be paid $225,000 a year, the news release said.

The City Council was seeking a new city manager because Rochelle Small-Toney, who had been the city manager since 2017, on Jan. 20 announced her retirement.

Small-Toney had her supporters on the council and in the community, but her service as city manager was marred by questionable choices of who should serve in key municipal positions, the departures of numerous top municipal officials and instances of lavish spending of taxpayers’ money while traveling on business.

Retired longtime Assistant City Manager Peter Varney has since served as interim city manager.

The City Council, on April 19 and near the close of the first day of the municipality’s annual two-day retreat, agreed to recommend at the next council regular meeting to give the go-ahead to the Washington, D.C.-based search firm POLIHIRE, which has eastern North Carolina ties, to help find the future city manager.

The council interviewed five candidates via teleconferencing and on Nov. 21 met in person with Rogers in a closed session at City Hall.

According to Rogers’ page on the LinkedIn career-based internet site, he has served as manager of the Town of Dumfries since February 2019.

Dumfries has a population of 5,679.

The site said Rogers served a total of nine years and 11 months with the City of Richmond, most recently for a year and five months as a senior policy advisor.

The site said Rogers prior to that served the City of Richmond for six years and eight months as senior assistant to the chief administrative officer and prior to that for two years as an assistant city clerk.

The site also said Rogers served 5½ years as an adjunct faculty member of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Wilder served as governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1994 and also was the first African American in the nation’s history to be elected governor of a state.

The LinkedIn site also said Rogers served a year as a legislative aide to then-longtime House of Delegates member Frank Hall and six months on the City of Richmond’s Minority Business Development staff.

The site said Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Virginia Commonwealth.

The appointment of Rogers was not on the agenda of Monday night’s City Council meeting. However, not long after the start of the meeting and after Mayor Sandy Roberson asked whether there were any additions or deletions to the agenda, Councilman Lige Daughtridge said he would like to add to the agenda a vote for the council to appoint Rogers as the next city manager.

The meeting went about an hour and 20 minutes and the time for the vote to appoint Rogers came roughly four minutes before the end of the meeting.

Councilman Andre Knight made the motion in favor of appointing Rogers as city manager and Knight received a second from Councilman Richard Joyner.

After the vote, Roberson, with a smile, said he thought Varney would probably be the happiest man Monday night of anybody in the room.

“Or his wife is,” Roberson said.

“Yeah, she is,” Varney said with a smile.

When Roberson asked whether there were any appointments to boards, commissions and committees, Councilman Reuben Blackwell said, “Excuse me, Mr. Mayor,” and Roberson recognized Blackwell.

“That’s sort of a big deal,” Blackwell said of the hiring of the new city manager.

“It’s a huge deal — yeah, it is,” Roberson said.

Roberson said he would be happy to read a copy of the news release into the record.

Roberson read aloud the first four paragraphs of the news release and said he would let everybody else read the various quotes in the news release for themselves.

“But we have somebody that I think we are very excited about, somebody I think will do great and wondrous things for the City of Rocky Mount,” Roberson said. “And I think that seeing a unanimous vote here from council is an expression, I believe, of everybody’s position and desire for his success.”

Roberson sought to move on to the appointments to the boards, commissions and committees, but Joyner said he first wanted to stand and give Varney a round of applause.

“Oh, we weren’t done with him yet,” Roberson quipped.

Roberson, the rest of the council and most of those in attendance in the council chamber joined Joyner in standing to applaud Varney.

Roberson, who also participated in the process of interviewing candidates for the city manager position, told the Telegram after the council meeting Rogers was the one who really emerged “as the fellow that I think everybody had confidence in.”

Roberson said Rogers’ scores in every regard looked great in terms of his personality and how he manages people and also said the background checks of Rogers came back really clean.

Roberson also said a number of people in Richmond had nothing but great things to say about Rogers.

“His tenure in Dumfries has been a stellar one — and we’re hoping that this is, you know, a launch pad for bigger and greater things for Mr. Rogers and for the City of Rocky Mount,” Roberson said.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

