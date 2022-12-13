ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa

After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a stunning comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last week thanks to the late-game heroics of Baker Mayfield, who joined the team just two days earlier. Now, Mayfield has officially been installed as the team’s starting quarterback. “Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has Read more... The post Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy