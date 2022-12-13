Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Dodgers: Reactions to the Carlos Correa Signing
The Dodgers will face a familiar foe all season long
Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Make Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez in exchange for cash from the Oakland Athletics, the Dodgers' official Twitter account announced Thursday afternoon.
Deadspin
No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa
After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Dez Bryant: Cowboys Trade Still 'Crazy' & 'Confusing'
Ryan Switzer came and went, and he - along with then Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant - still seems disappointed.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers
He'll be right back in Los Angeles next season, but in a different jersey.
Key Piece of Dodgers Trade for Mookie Betts DFAd by Red Sox
The Dodgers trade for Mookie Betts keeps looking better.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Stoked for Reunion with Old Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is excited to be reunited with Jason Heyward, his teammate through the minors and their first five MLB seasons.
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
Former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who made the All-Star team with L.A. in 2018, signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Giants.
Dodgers News: MLB Writer Expects Justin Turner to Remain With LA
He doesn't see him leaving despite the Dodgers declining his option this offseason.
Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox
The Yankees may steal a Red Sox star in free agency
Report: Giants entering mix for top free agent infielder
The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent
Will the Dodgers make a move after all?
Dodgers Insider Feels Team is Seeking Gavin Lux 'Insurance' at Shortstop
Dodgers insider Pedro Moura thinks Los Angeles will head into 2023 with Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman, not shortstop.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a stunning comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last week thanks to the late-game heroics of Baker Mayfield, who joined the team just two days earlier. Now, Mayfield has officially been installed as the team’s starting quarterback. “Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has Read more... The post Rams announce Baker Mayfield plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
