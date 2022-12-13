ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Missing from the mailbox, check fraud numbers increase

Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
DERBY, VT
nbcboston.com

NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified

A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
RANDOLPH, MA
WCAX

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Bring Me The News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
SAINT PAUL, MN
vermontbiz.com

Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond

Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. Updated: 5 hours ago. A survey is out now,...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

The Northeast braces for latest winter storm

With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
VERMONT STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Missing from the mailbox: Check fraud cases on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bankers are warning about an increase in check fraud across Vermont. According to the Vermont Bankers Association, it appears some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of USPS mailboxes, often located outside of the local post office. Apparently, criminals are attaching something...
VERMONT STATE
WFLA

State trooper saves infant’s life after pulling family over

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina couple are thankful for a recent traffic stop that ended up saving their infant’s life. Derrick Stroud and his fiancée Victoria O’Neal were pulled over by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper as the couple was driving nearly 100 mph along Highway 148 to get their infant […]
WCAX

Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities and utilities are prepping for what is expected to be the first major snow snowstorm of the season. With the snow expected to impact Friday’s commutes, many schools and senior centers have also closed for the day. The National Weather Service has issued...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy