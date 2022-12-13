ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Missing from the mailbox, check fraud numbers increase

Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at...
VERMONT STATE
whdh.com

NH State Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old suffering from onset of dementia

State police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert after a 72-year-old man was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Officials said Richard B. Fehrs was reported missing at approximately 4:23 a.m., hours after he left Concord Hospital around midnight and failed to return to pick up his wife. State police also said that, according to his spouse, Fehrs suffers from the onset of dementia.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Vt. Police Academy implementing comprehensive training review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Missing from the mailbox: Check fraud cases on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bankers are warning about an increase in check fraud across Vermont. According to the Vermont Bankers Association, it appears some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of USPS mailboxes, often located outside of the local post office. Apparently, criminals are attaching something...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond

Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. Updated: 5 hours ago. A survey is out now,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Coffee and Corrections: café opens at SSCF

Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens

While the holiday shopping season got a little bit longer this year, Vermont spending stayed consistent with years past. How a Vt. nonprofit hopes suitcase art will help stock outdoor gear libraries. Updated: 25 minutes ago. If you’re traveling this holiday season, here’s a good way to make sure you...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests

Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first state park...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

