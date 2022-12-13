Read full article on original website
Police investigate propane truck turnover fire
State Police are currently investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Wednesday. The fire occurred on Gull Bay Road after a propane truck overturned, and police are also reporting entrapment.
Silver Alert canceled in New Hampshire after 72-year-old located following missing report
— Originally posted on Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. State police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert after a 72-year-old man was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Officials said Richard B. Fehrs was reported missing at approximately 4:23 a.m., hours after he left Concord Hospital around...
Missing from the mailbox, check fraud numbers increase
Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at...
NH State Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old suffering from onset of dementia
State police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert after a 72-year-old man was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Officials said Richard B. Fehrs was reported missing at approximately 4:23 a.m., hours after he left Concord Hospital around midnight and failed to return to pick up his wife. State police also said that, according to his spouse, Fehrs suffers from the onset of dementia.
Vt. Police Academy implementing comprehensive training review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
Missing from the mailbox: Check fraud cases on the rise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bankers are warning about an increase in check fraud across Vermont. According to the Vermont Bankers Association, it appears some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of USPS mailboxes, often located outside of the local post office. Apparently, criminals are attaching something...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky
A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plattsburgh town leaders...
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire
Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. Updated: 5 hours ago. A survey is out now,...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond
Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. Updated: 5 hours ago. A survey is out now,...
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
Coffee and Corrections: café opens at SSCF
Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at...
Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens
While the holiday shopping season got a little bit longer this year, Vermont spending stayed consistent with years past. How a Vt. nonprofit hopes suitcase art will help stock outdoor gear libraries. Updated: 25 minutes ago. If you’re traveling this holiday season, here’s a good way to make sure you...
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests
Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. First state park sign with Abenaki name at Sweet Pond. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first state park...
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
New Hampshire closings, delays reported ahead of incoming storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are starting to be reported as an incoming winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
