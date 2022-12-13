ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
NBC Sports

Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Answering lingering questions after Giants' Correa addition

SAN FRANCISCO -- In late September, as free agency was approaching for a second consecutive offseason, Carlos Correa dropped a juicy quote that ended up being the theme of his future employer's winter. "When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury

The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy