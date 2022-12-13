ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New EV battery plant coming to Michigan helping to create thousands of jobs

By Dave LewAllen, Michael Glover
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32D5CM_0jgWTeFT00

A GM joint venture is getting a $2.5 billion loan to build 3 battery plants, including 1 in Michigan.

The announcement, which will benefit the industry and workers, was made by former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm , U.S. Secretary of Energy.

“This announcement alone will help to create 6,000 construction jobs, and over 5,000 new operations jobs, high-quality operation jobs when these factories are at full capacity. In Michigan, it will mean 2,000 construction jobs and 1,700 permanent operations jobs in Lansing,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The $2.5 billion government loan to the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution will build battery cell manufacturing facilities in Lansing as well as plants in Ohio and Tennessee.

“It isn’t enough just to invest. We want to reward production, that’s what we want to reward. And that’s what we’ve done now,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow .

WXYZ’s Dave LewAllen asked, “The State of Michigan, that has been and is a priority of the Whitmer administration as well to remain a battery center, right, in the US?”

“These investments by GM and LG support the plans that they have going forward. The plans were going forward regardless of the loan, the loan makes it easier for GM and LG to accomplish the goals and timeframe that they want to do it,” said Stephanie Brinley, Associate Director, S & P Global Mobility.

“We saw what happened to our supply chains in a pandemic when we have highly efficient supply chains that were not resilient because were over-dependent on foreign sources for critical materials, that can never happen again in this country,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters .

We caught up with Nachele Armstrong as she was loading groceries into her plugged in, Chevy Bolt-EV.

“I was shopping. I usually charge my car here maybe twice a week, do a little shopping. It takes about an hour to fill up, “said Nachele Armstrong.

“Works out well, doesn’t it,” said LewAllen. “What led you to this decision?”

“I’m very bad at oil changes so my partner decided to get me an EV so I wouldn’t blow this one up,” said Armstrong.

Comments / 6

Related
WLNS

Consumers Energy wants land for solar

Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. Gary Peters introduces bill to combat human trafficking. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping …. 3 Wolverine Watchmen sentenced in Whitmer kidnapping plot. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his career …. Trump is polling poorly in Michigan. Is his...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work

(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year

In a wide-ranging, end of the year roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “optimistic” about the upcoming legislative session with a new Democratic majority. She spoke about a variety of issues, from embracing government transparency reform to supporting the idea of Michigan becoming an early voting state. It has been […] The post Whitmer looks forward to restructuring government, FOIA reform next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy