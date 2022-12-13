ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Pan Am Flight 103 victim speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged

By Kim Russell, Marlon Falconer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
“She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas.

Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.

Smith’s daughter, Air Force Sgt. Lawanda Thomas, was on that plane on Dec. 21, 1988 to bring the youngest victim of the terrorist attack, Thomas’ 2-month-old baby Jonathan, home to Southfield for the first time to celebrate Christmas.

Thomas was just 21 years old.

Smith says she heard on the radio a plane had crashed.

“We never thought for one minute she was on that plane when it crashed. We didn’t find out until we had gotten to the airport and were waiting for her to come through the doors at the airport. And of course, she never came. And that is when we realized she was on that plane,” she said.

Thomas and her son were two of 16 people on the plane with Michigan ties. In total, 270 people lost their lives, including 190 Americans.

The investigation focused on Libya and then-dictator Muammar Gadhafi. A Libyan intelligence officer was convicted.

For Smith and others who lost loved ones, the new indictment of the man accused of making the bomb, Abu Agila Mas'ud, brings a variety of emotions. Some feel overwhelming grief all over again. Some focus on hope there will be more justice and answers.

Smith said she is trying to focus on happy memories of her daughter.

“She loved her family. She loved her friends. And she loved being in the military. She was just an all around genuine good person,” Smith said.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

