The honeymoon period for Mike Woodson is over. In front of over 16,000 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse, Indiana (8-3, 1-1 B1G) looked lethargic, overwhelmed, and disheartened, falling to No. 8 Kansas (10-1), 84-62. Six Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by Gradey Dick’s 20 points. Dajuan Harris also had a 10-point, 10-assist double-double.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO