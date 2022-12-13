A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO