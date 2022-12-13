Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
Top 7 Exits From Wrestling Promotions
Most people that enter the wrestling business aren’t going to spend their entire career working for one promotion. Back in the day, there were territories that wrestlers & managers could bounce around. The choices haven’t been quite as numerous since the 1990s, but every wrestler will have to leave a company at one point or another. How the parting of ways is handled by the company & the wrestler says a lot about everybody involved.
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite and was then signed to the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho is the one who pitched the idea, which he came up with back in October.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
Willow Nightingale on How Much Sasha Banks Has Inspired Her Career
– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, wrestler Willow Nightingale discussed how much Sasha Banks has inspired her career. Nightingale said on Sasha Banks (via WrestlingInc.com), “I cannot say enough how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive.”
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
Sasha Banks Discusses Training With Luchadors In Mexico
Sasha Banks has been working in the ring with several lucha legends in Mexico, and she recently talked about it with Bayley. Banks appeared on Bayley’s Instagram Live on Wednesday morning and she talked about living in Mexico and training lucha libre with several wrestling stars including Juvented Guerrera, Ricky Marvin, and Skayde.
The Miz Recalls Asking The Rock for Acting Advice
– While speaking to Off the Beat, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed getting acting advice for The Rock before he was about to film his first movie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I’ll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m...
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:. – Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
UPDATED: More On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Reportedly In ‘Good Spirits’
UPDATE: A new report has a few more details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release. Fightful Select reports that the decision to take the NXT Women’s Championship off Rose was a done in a “very hasty” manner, with word getting out minutes before the show went on the air.
Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
Saraya recently reacted to reports that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE and talked about the perception of there being animosity between AEW and WWE. During her interview with Forbes, the AEW star was asked about yesterday’s report that McMahon apparently wants to return to the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Nyla Rose On Her Goals After She’s Done With Wrestling
In an interview with Vickie Guerrero for her Excuse Me podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Nyla Rose spoke about her goals for when she is done wresting, noting that she’d like a backstage role. Vickie said: “Nyla is the most incredible producer, director, ‘shut up and do what I say’...
