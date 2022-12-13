A new report has some updates on Sasha Banks’ status with both WWE and NJPW, including when both were worked out. Fightful Select reports that they’ve confirmed Banks’ exit from WWE was negotiated “months ago,” likely back in June when a WWE exit for Sasha Banks was reported by Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri. WWE has yet to officially announce Banks’ exit, and she remains on WWE.com.

11 HOURS AGO