Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada. * IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. * NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre...
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
Sasha Banks Discusses Training With Luchadors In Mexico
Sasha Banks has been working in the ring with several lucha legends in Mexico, and she recently talked about it with Bayley. Banks appeared on Bayley’s Instagram Live on Wednesday morning and she talked about living in Mexico and training lucha libre with several wrestling stars including Juvented Guerrera, Ricky Marvin, and Skayde.
Notes On Sasha Banks’ WWE & NJPW Statuses, When Details Were Worked Out
A new report has some updates on Sasha Banks’ status with both WWE and NJPW, including when both were worked out. Fightful Select reports that they’ve confirmed Banks’ exit from WWE was negotiated “months ago,” likely back in June when a WWE exit for Sasha Banks was reported by Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri. WWE has yet to officially announce Banks’ exit, and she remains on WWE.com.
More Details on WWE’s Former Global Head of TV Production Joining AEW
– As previously reported, former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, Michael Mansury has joined AEW as the company’s new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer of Global TV Production. Meltzer had more details on Mansury’s WWE exit and joining AEW on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
