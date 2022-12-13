Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
LeBron James said he won't cry after breaking the scoring record, and the reason is so unfair
Breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record isn’t exactly a realistic goal for most players. But LeBron James, who’s likely to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark this season, isn’t most players. Inarguably one of the greatest of all-time, it was pretty clear from the beginning that James...
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video
The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon. In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
Why Ron Harper asked Michael Jordan to “stay home” amid his comeback journey
Despite being away for more than a year, MJ was his competitive self, and it was too much for some of the guys.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Draymond Green says a fan at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game threatened his life
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks
The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron James Passing His All-Time Passes Mark
The records don't stop coming for LeBron James
“Sixers fans, they want to trade me” — Joel Embiid sounds off on the Philadelphia 76ers fans that are panicking
Joel Embiid has done his best to carry the franchise, but injuries have derailed the Philadelphia 76ers a bit this season.
