Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Emily Blunt said John Krasinski had one condition before he said yes to their second date – and it involved an outfit change
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski tied the knot in 2010 after two years of dating. The couple met through mutual friends and now have two children.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
SFGate
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.
SFGate
Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS
The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
SFGate
SZA Announces ‘SOS’ Arena Tour With Omar Apollo
Fresh off the release of her second studio album “SOS,” SZA has announced her first-ever arena tour. With support from Omar Apollo, the tour will open on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap up on March 22 in Los Angeles. SZA will also hit arenas including Chicago’s United Center and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
SFGate
Aubrey Plaza Knows What Harper and Cameron Really Did in That ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Room
Aubrey Plaza loves chaos — and she has her own messy insight into what really happened between Harper and Cameron in that hotel room at The White Lotus. In the penultimate episode of White Lotus last week, Plaza’s character Harper disappeared into a hotel room with her husband Ethan’s friend Cameron. Amid growing tension between both Harper and Ethan and Cameron and his wife, Daphne, and the group as a foursome, the idea that Harper and Cameron would hook up didn’t seem fully out of the question. After first denying anything sexual happened, she eventually cops to an innocent makeout during the finale. But the admission left Ethan, and the viewers at home, unsure if they were really getting the full story.
San Francisco store sees surge in interest for 'White Lotus' ceramic heads
The beautiful, haunting noggins feature heavily in the second season.
SFGate
WME Promotes Josh Levy to Partner, Unscripted Agent Talks Future of Sports Betting and Mega Media Rights Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
In his elevated role, Levy will continue representing talent in roles such as studio host, reporter, play-by-play commentator, analyst and more. Levy has worked with current and retired athletes as they find media opportunities off the field hosting, launching production companies, in sports broadcasting, and other endeavors. Based on New...
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
