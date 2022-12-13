SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.

