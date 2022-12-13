Read full article on original website
KXLY
Cold and low clouds into the weekend – Mark
The cold air remains and will get even colder. Patchy freezing fog will persist through the weekend. Our highs will be in the low to mid 20’s and mid-teens overnight. Be careful out there. Plan your day. The clouds and cold continue not only today, but into the weekend.
KXLY
Gray days with cold temperatures – Mark
The cold air will remain and will get even colder. Patchy freezing fog will persist through the weekend. Our highs will be in the low to mid 20’s and mid-teens overnight. Be careful out there. Plan your day. You can expect some morning fog and clouds today with the...
KXLY
Fog to flurries to frigid Cold – Mark
It’ll be cloudy and cold with some light flurries Wednesday morning, then the bitter cold moves in for the weekend. Be careful and make sure your pets have a place to stay warm. Plan your day. There will be low clouds, and the patchy freezing fog will continue in...
KXLY
Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute
We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
KXLY
Watch your step! Freezing fog will make sidewalks and streets icy! – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense freezing fog and snow flurries for Friday morning. In addition, we are also closely tracking an arctic front that will impact much of the country starting the second half of the weekend, however, tremendous uncertainty in the computer models is making it difficult to pinpoint how severely it will affect the Inland Northwest.
KXLY
Panhandle Health District reports first flu deaths of the season
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three Kootenai County residents and one Bonner County resident died from the flu, according to the Panhandle Health District. All four were over the age of 80, and are the first reported deaths in the region for the 2022-23 flu season. Idaho has averaged...
KXLY
Why your phone gave you a -23 forecast, and why it’s wrong
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.
