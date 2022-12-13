ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Biker Shorts While Out To Lunch With Lori Harvey & Justine Skye

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

When it comes to looking good, there’s no downtime for supermodel Hailey Bieber. The Tiffany & Co model, 26, was seen stepping out on Monday, December 12, with pals Lori Harvey, 25, and Justine Skye, 27 for lunch in West Hollywood. In pics, Justin Bieber‘s wife rocked a barely there pair of black biker shorts paired with an oversized, fuzzy zip up pullover in blue and orange sunset tones. She also wore what appeared to be orange and white New Balance sneakers and a green ball cap with a chic pair of brown shades. Her blood red manicure also stood out as a signature Hailey Bieber style flair.

Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood on Dec 12, 2022. (SplashNews.com)

She finished the look with a classic taupe handbag, earrings, and a natural makeup palette and wore her brunette hair long and straight. Lori and Justine wore head to toe black, matching Hailey’s athletic vibe for the mid-day outing. The group were seen chatting it up and enjoying their lunch outdoors in the chilly but bright California sunshine.

It’s no surprise that Hailey looks so stunning, even when she’s been working out. The stunning model admitted earlier this year that she looks to a previous style icon for inspiration — the late Princess Diana . “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar in August. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

Hailey Bieber (London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

In 2019, she something to a similar effect. “All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” she captioned pics via Instagram from a Vogue Paris shoot. “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

