Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him

Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Carlos Correa continues to tick off 1 fanbase

One particular fanbase might be more angry than others about Carlos Correa’s big free agency decision. Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise for the bulk of what remains of his career. The marquee move shakes up the NL West, which has seen the Giants and San Diego Padres aggressively improve to try to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True

Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to cap off their free agency spending-spree by adding extra offense. According to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with OF Michael Conforto and/or former Boston Red Sox All-Star OF/DH JD Martinez. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to an uncertain […] The post Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Carlos Rodon agrees to six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees

Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million dollar contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Rodon entered free agency seeking a lucrative deal, and that is exactly what he received. Carlos Rodon was regarded as one of the best pitchers in free agency this offseason. His market became much […] The post Carlos Rodon agrees to six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
