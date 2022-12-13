Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Adam DiMarco Picks ‘The Most Repulsive’ Character From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Albie isn't the worst character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2. Adam DiMarco knows who that title belongs to.
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale
It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Who Is Stefano Gianino? Here’s Why the Actor Looks Familiar
'The White Lotus' Season 2 may be approaching its finale, but it introduced a new character this week. Stefano Gianino plays Niccoló in the HBO show. What else has he been in?
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
The Forgotten Married... With Children Spin-Off Attempt That Starred Keri Russell
There are plenty of newer TV viewers out there who have no idea what it was like to have "Married... with Children" on the air, back in the day. The show, which could have been labeled "America's anti-family," knew no boundaries when it came to pushing hard against the so-called "politically correct." The series starred Ed O'Neill as Al Bundy, father to kids Bud (David Faustino) and Kelly (Christina Applegate) and far-from-loving husband to Peggy (Katey Sagal). Its backward take on the American sitcom family led not only to its popularity but also a few tries at a spin-off series.
How Daphne Really Felt About That Suspicious Cameron-Harper Moment In The White Lotus Season 2
Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, "The White Lotus," finished off its heavily buzzed-about second season with a fiery finale that still has fans debating what really happened in several key scenes. Like in Season 1, the show follows a group of rich and powerful people as they take an ill-fated vacation at a luxury resort. The setting this time was Italy, and the cast included two married couples in the form of Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller alongside Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron Sullivan. While the show deftly weaves several storylines together, the drama between their foursome was one of the season's central pillars.
Men's Health
The White Lotus Will Welcome More Horrible Guests in Season 3
"You guys just always pull out all the stops," Jennifer Coolidge, as her unforgettable character Tanya, says in one of the opening scenes of The White Lotus's second season. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time." Jennifer Coolidge, as usual, is not wrong. The anthology series, created, written, and directed by Mike White, has been one of the buzziest, funniest, and all-around watchable shows for both of its seasons so far. And while we feel the full range of emotions watching each and every episode, at the end of the day, it's exactly what Tanya says it is: memorable.
Chicago P.D. Fans Think Marina Squerciati Delivers Some Of The Best Acted Scenes
Content warning: This article discusses intense scenes involving miscarriage. There are many great actors in all shows of the "One Chicago" franchise, but because human beings love comparing things, fans have been known to pick their favorite characters and actors from the shows. The law enforcement corner of this fictional Windy City universe isn't exempt from such comparisons, either. The ten seasons of "Chicago P.D." are full of powerhouse performances, of course. For instance, the gruff leader of the Intelligence Unit, Hank Voight, is a convincing enough character that actor Jason Beghe himself thinks of Voight as a real person.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 6 ramps up the drama, leading to a shocking ending. It may tie into who dies during next week's finale.
ComicBook
Babylon Stars Reveal the Classic Films and Performances That Inspired Them (Exclusive)
Babylon is the latest film from Damien Chazelle who is best known for helming Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. While the actors are all playing fictional characters, many are based on actual stars from that time. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the aforementioned stars, and they revealed which iconic actors inspired their roles and which classic films they researched before making the movie.
ETOnline.com
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
Star Wars' Adam Driver Would Swap Roles With Jabba The Hutt For A Relatable Reason
"Star Wars" fans are a different breed, knowing the ins and outs of every part of the massive universe. Since the franchise's inception with "A New Hope" in 1977, generations have grown up watching the Skywalker Saga. Chances are everyone knows their fair share of "Star Wars" fans. The series is so intertwined with pop culture — spanning movies, TV shows, books, video games, and more — that many actors were "Star Wars" fans before landing roles in the franchise. "Star Wars: Rebels" voice actor Freddie Prinze Jr. once went on an incredible but explicit rant about the meaning of The Force, while Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer eloquently broke down every detail of his fight against Obi-Wan in "Rebels." Kumail Nanjiana described his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" experience as "overwhelming."
Director Tyler Gillett Claims Scream VI Works Perfectly Without Sidney Prescott
Hitting theaters in March 2023, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's "Scream VI" is set to be the bloodiest and most unique one yet — with a new focus on characters from the 2022 "Scream" reboot instead of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. The legendary franchise star wound up exiting the film series earlier this year following a dispute over her "Scream VI" contract and pay. Campbell gave a brutally honest explanation for why she turned down the movie in an August 2022 interview.
Sonic Fans Are Buzzing Over Pirate Jack's Voice On Sonic Prime
Outside of his home medium of video games, Sonic the Hedgehog has done rather well for himself. Most recently, he's thrived at the cinema in two full-length live-action films all his own, featuring the voice talent of comic book historian Ben Schwartz as the "Blue Blur" himself. Of course, Sonic has also maintained a prominent place in the world of television at the same time, which he's occupied for decades now. Following in the footsteps of such titles as "Sonic X" and "Sonic Boom," among several others, came Netflix and Man of Action's "Sonic Prime" on December 15, 2022, to keep the trend going.
