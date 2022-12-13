ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard looking for sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet, NC

 3 days ago
The U.S. Coast Guard said it's looking for an overdue vessel with two people on board who haven't been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard's Fifth District command center said it got the report Sunday.

The 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel “Atrevida II” is heading from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, with a planned port call in Jupiter, Florida.

Missing are Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, the Coast Guard said in a release.

"Due to the large search area, the case was transferred to the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center Monday," officials said. "Anyone with information regarding the Atrevida II is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at (757) 398-6700."

