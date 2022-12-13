'Expert' skier found dead at Solitude after overnight search

The body of a missing skier was discovered by search and rescue crews Tuesday morning after hours of searching near Solitude Mountain Resort.

The 37-year-old man, who officials identified as Devon O'Connell of Cottonwood Heights, was scheduled to return from the slopes by 2 p.m. Monday. But when he failed to return, his family called the resort around 6:30 p.m. to report him missing. Solitude ski patrollers began searching and were later joined by members of Unified Police, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, and members of Brighton's ski patrol.

According to the UPD, O'Connell's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in a cluster of trees near the "Sensation" ski run. No foul play is suspected, and officials said he was wearing a helmet.

"We know that he scanned onto a ski lift at 12:03, and that’s the last actual known location where he was," said UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler. “He was found...in a group of trees where it looked like he went off the run — maybe to ski in some fresh powder, we’re not exactly sure."

The medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

Search operations were paused at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and resumed around 7:15 a.m. Solitude temporarily closed a few lifts as nearby areas were searched.

Solitude said in a statement that they "send [their] deepest condolences to the family."

O'Connell's death comes just two days after an 18-year-old guest at Deer Valley Resort in Park City died from her injuries when she crashed into a ski lift tower while tubing at night.

Cutler said O'Connell had all the right gear and was an expert skier.

"Make sure people know where you are, when you're due home — that's really important," Cutler advised to those who recreate in the canyons. "And notify us sooner rather than later, especially if we can start searching when it’s still daylight outside. that makes things much easier."