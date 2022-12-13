ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Local health experts recommend use of face coverings in crowded public spaces

By Abel Garcia
 3 days ago
With the tripledemic of COVID, Flu, and RSV hitting the valley hard during this holiday season, Southern Nevada Health District is recommending the use of face coverings in crowded and indoor public spaces.

For Maggie Slomka before going into any grocery store, she makes it a top priority to wear a face covering.

"It makes me feel much safer when I wear the mask and I would like to see more people wearing a mask too,” Slomka said.

With a surge in cases of COVID, the Flu, and respiratory syncytial virus across the valley she says her health is at stake. When she found out the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District are now recommending the use of face coverings in crowded spaces, she was relieved, but many like Steve Brase are not on the same page.

"I don't really care for it that much," said Brase.

He says if it is mandated, he will wear it, but he’d rather not if he doesn't have to.

"I wore the mask for quite some time, got used to it, and now I’m used to not wearing it, I rather not, that is just personal preference," said Brase.

He says they aren’t necessary and basic hygiene practices are enough. Dr. Domenic Martinello is the Chief Medical officer at MountainView Hospital, and he disagrees. He says face coverings can help prevent the spread of these tripledemic illnesses.

"Masks work by decreasing the amount of virus, both that come out of your mouth, and it spread to others and to an extent that which comes into your mouth and nose,” said Dr. Martinello.

The CDC shows Clark County's community risk level has risen to medium, after being at a low for several weeks. Looking at other large metropolitan areas close to us, like Los Angeles, California, and the state of Oregon, the community risk level there is now high…and local health officials are urging the use of masks. Dr. Martinello says with the relaxation of pandemic safety measures that once protected us from influenza and RSV, the surge was predicted.

"As we return to a more normal way of life, we have lots of people's immune systems that have not seen influenza or RSV in several years now and that makes us especially vulnerable," Martinello said.

Dr. Martinello says MountainView Hospital is still urging its staff to wear masks and will continue to do so, making Maggie’s trip to the store less nerve-wracking.

"I would definitely feel better if more people wore masks, especially in crowded places," said Slomka.

Click here for more information about SNHD’s new COVID-19 test kit vending machines .

