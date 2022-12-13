Read full article on original website
Shiloh Christian First Grade Class Weather Talk
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the first grade class at Shiloh Christian in Springdale on 12-14-2022, on a pajama party day just before Christmas, to talk weather safety. Here's the video from the 5 PM newscast today. Shiloh Christian First Grade Class Weather Talk. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the...
12 Days of Local Gifting: The Dotted Pig
We’re continuing our 12 days of gifting, where we show you several gifts for everyone on your nice list over the next 12 days. Watch as Sherry Puttkammer, owner of The Dotted Pig in Rogers joins Good Day NWA to show us the variety of options available at her boutique.
Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Owens-Delerme finishes 2nd in 2022 Bowerman Ceremony
AURORA, Colo. – On an evening in which the accomplishments of The Bowerman finalists were honored and celebrated during a ceremony at the Gaylord Rockies at the USTFCCCA convention, Florida State’s Trey Cunningham was named the men’s 2022 Bowerman winner. Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme produced a remarkable season...
Neighbors previews WBB road trip to Creighton & San Diego Invitational
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is putting their 12-0 record on the road for their final three non-conference games before SEC begins. First stop is in Omaha, NE, where the Hogs will face Creighton on Saturday afternoon. Then the women head to California for the San Diego Invitational. Their...
Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire
FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
Chauncey Magwood impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.
Smith Selected USBWA National Freshman of the Week; Honored by Dick Vitale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – For the second time this season, a Razorback has been honored as the CBS Sports/US Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week as Nick Smith Jr., as selected this week’s recipient. Smith was additionally recognized by Dick Vitale as his national “Diaper Dandy” Star of the Week.
Drew Sanders Cements Unanimous All-America Status
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, cementing his status as the ninth unanimous All-America selection in program history. Sanders, who has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick,...
