FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit. Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO