CBS Sports
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss a few weeks after hurting shoulder vs. Pacers, per report
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. Curry left the Warriors' 125-119 loss after hurting his shoulder in the third quarter. On the preceding play, Curry...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Proves He Still Valuable In These Situations
Because of injuries, Haslem made his first start since 2015-16 season Thursday against Houston Rockets
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday
Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
CBS Sports
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Maryland falls from Top 25 And 1 after blowout to UCLA extends losing streak
A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60. It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 points and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
